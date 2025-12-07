Fire at nightclub in Goa kills at least 25 people including four tourists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 25 people have died in a fire that tore through the dance floor of a nightclub in India's popular holiday destination of Goa.

The fire erupted from a gas cylinder explosion in the club's kitchen at midnight on Sunday. Four tourists were among those killed, while as many as 14 were members of kitchen staff.

The incident took place at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular club in Arpora village in North Goa, located 25km from the state capital Panaji.

About 100 people were on the packed dance floor when the fire erupted, witnesses said, adding that some ran downstairs to the club's kitchen to try and escape the fire but got trapped along with staff.

The fire has been extinguished, officials said on Sunday morning, and an inquiry has been ordered into what caused the fire.

An eyewitness told BBC News that it appeared to be a usual Saturday night during the tourist season, until he heard screams.

“I was outside the club when I heard screams. I didn't initially understand what was going on. In a bit, it became clear that a massive fire had broken out. Nobody could do much. The scenes were just horrific,” the man said.

“There was a sudden commotion as the flames started erupting. We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames,” Fatima Shaikh, a tourist from Hyderabad, told the PTI news agency.

A chef from a nearby venue said people from all over the country, as well as Nepali nationals, work in different clubs in Goa. “I am really worried about some people whom I knew at the club. Their phones are off,” he told the BBC.

Goa's chief minister, Pramod Sawant, said preliminary investigations indicated that the club “did not follow fire safety norms”.

“I am ordering an inquiry on the incident,” he added.

An MP from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa in wake of the fire. “Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future,” Michael Lobo said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi called the incident deeply saddening and said he spoke with Sawant about the situation. He said the state government "is providing all possible assistance to those affected" and offered his condolences to the victims' families.

Mr Modi announced compensation of Rs 200,000 (£1,666) would be paid to the families of each of those who died, and Rs 50,000 (£416) for the injured.

President Draupati Murmu, in a statement, said she was "deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives".

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Accidents involving gas cylinders aren't uncommon in India and often result in casualties, underlining the need for authorities to implement stringent safety protocols and regulatory oversight.

The western coastal state of Goa is one of India's most popular tourist destinations, known for its sandy beaches and nightlife.