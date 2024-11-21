US charges Indian billionaire Gautam Adani with bribery and fraud scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is facing criminal fraud charges in the US for allegedly orchestrating a $250m (£198m) bribery scheme to secure lucrative renewable energy contracts in his home country.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Adani and seven other executives bribed Indian government officials, concealed the scheme and made false anti-corruption statements to raise $3bn (£2.4bn) from US and international investors.

The investigation, which started in 2022, accuses Mr Adani of obstructing inquiries and directly advancing the scheme.

Mr Adani, an ally of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, has faced fraud allegations previously as well but denied any wrongdoing.

“As alleged, the defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars and Gautam S Adani, Sagar R Adani and Vneet S Jaain lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from US and international investors,” US attorney Breon Peace said.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, unsealed the indictment of five counts on Wednesday, accusing Mr Adani and his associates of orchestrating the scheme to secure lucrative solar energy contracts in India.

The contracts, obtained between 2020 and 2024, are expected to generate over $2bn (£1.58bn) in profit.

The other defendants named by US prosecutors are Ranjit Gupta and Rupesh Agarwal, former executives of a renewable energy firm listed in the US, and Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal and Deepak Malhotra, employees of a Canadian institutional investor.

They are accused of conspiring to obstruct investigations by a grand jury, the FBI and the US Securities and Exchange Commission by destroying evidence, withholding information during an internal inquiry, and falsely denying involvement in the bribery scheme during meetings with US authorities.

The charges come amid heightened scrutiny of Mr Adani’s business practices in India.

“On several occasions, Gautam S Adani personally met with an Indian government official to advance the bribery scheme and the defendants held in-person meetings with each other to discuss aspects of its execution. The defendants frequently discussed their efforts in furtherance of the bribery scheme, including through an electronic messaging application,” the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

It said the defendants meticulously documented the bribery scheme. For example, Sagar Adani, 30, used his phone to log details of bribes offered to officials. Mr Jaain, 53, photographed documents summarising bribe amounts owed. Rupesh Agarwal created and shared analyses via PowerPoint and Excel, outlining strategies to pay and conceal the bribes, the prosecutors alleged.

Asia’s second-richest person, who narrowly escaped death in 2008 as one of many people stuck inside Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel when gunmen went on a killing spree, faces a US arrest warrant and criminal penalties over the fraud and bribery charges.

Mr Adani’s businesses, ranging from power and ports to sugar and soybeans, lost more than $150bn in combined market value last year after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused his eponymous group of using offshore tax havens improperly. The group, which recouped some of the losses and now has a combined valuation of $141bn, denied all of the allegations.

Before shares in Adani Group companies tanked last year, the 62-year-old high school dropout had briefly become the world’s wealthiest person after Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Mr Adani is now the 25th richest person with a net worth of about $57.6bn, according to Forbes.

Born on 24 June 1962 in Ahmedabad city in the western state of Gujarat – also Mr Modi’s home state – Adani dropped out of school at age 16 after completing the 10th grade.

He set up Adani Group in 1988, beginning with commodities trading. He came from a middle-class textile family to build his riches, unlike many other billionaires who inherit their wealth.

Married to dentist Priti Adani, he has two sons, Karan and Jeet, both of whom are involved in the company businesses, like many others in the family.

The Independent has reached out to the Adani Group for comment.