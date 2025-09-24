Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leading spokesman for India’s ruling BJP party is suing to remove social media posts mocking him for appearing on national television without trousers.

Gaurav Bhatia filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, arguing a video clip purportedly showing him improperly dressed on TV was being circulated without his consent.

Mr Bhatia appeared on a 12 September TV debate wearing an Indian tunic but allegedly without appropriate trousers. The clip went viral on social media and netizens and members of opposition parties were quick to poke fun at the politician.

“Look at Gaurav Bhatia, the shameless, vulgar, spout-loving type from the BJP sitting in a TV channel debate without pajamas” the media department of opposition Samajwadi Party asked. “Doesn't he feel shame?”

As the video made rounds on social media, more people joined in mocking the faux pas.

Mr Bhatia claimed he was "dressed in a kurta and shorts". "If a cameraman errs,” he added, according to the Hindustan Times, “that doesn't justify defamatory remarks, like I'm coming from a PMO meeting."

In his suit, Mr Bhatia sought the removal of any online content with vulgar language, claiming that a "person's reputation is earned over decades". He further argued that such content “has to be removed because there is AI-generated content, pictures are being morphed”.

He sought the removal of posts by the Samajwadi Party, news website Newslaundry, politicians, and journalists.

Justice Amit Bansal, who heard the suit on Tuesday, said Mr Bhatia, being in politics, should have a "thick skin".

The judge said he would grant an injunction against defamatory posts referring to Mr Bhatia's genitalia, but would not restrict satirical and sarcastic content related to the video.

Mr Bhatia had stressed that “wherever references to male private parts are made, wherever abusive language has been used, those need to be taken down”.

His defamation suit kicked off another online storm, with people calling it an example of the Barbra Streisand effect. "Self Goal by Gaurav Bhatia," one X user said.

The case will be taken up on Thursday for further consideration.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Bhatia for a statement.