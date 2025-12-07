Contradicting reports on what started the fire at popular nightclub, leaving 25 dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A devastating fire has claimed the lives of 25 people, including several tourists, after it tore through a popular nightclub in India’s Goa state. The tragic incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday in Arpora village, a well-known party hub approximately 25 kilometres from the state capital, Panaji.

Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, confirmed the grim toll, stating the majority of the deceased were kitchen staff, alongside three to four tourists. Six individuals sustained injuries but are reported to be in a stable condition, with all bodies now recovered.

Initial reports from the Press Trust of India news agency, citing local police, suggested the blaze was sparked by a gas cylinder explosion. However, eyewitnesses offered a different account, telling the agency the fire originated on the club’s first floor, where nearly 100 tourists were on the dance floor. In the ensuing panic, many reportedly rushed to the kitchen area below, becoming trapped with staff. One witness, Fatima Shaikh, recounted: "We rushed out of the club only to see that the entire structure was up in flames."

The nightclub, situated along the Arpora River backwaters, reportedly suffered from a narrow entry and exit, forcing firefighters to park their tankers some 400 metres away and significantly hampering early efforts.

open image in gallery The charred interior of a nightclub, which caught fire early Sunday ( AP )

Chief Minister Sawant revealed the establishment had flouted fire safety regulations, prompting the state government to launch an inquiry into the exact cause and to assign responsibility. He pledged action against both the club’s management and any officials who permitted its operation despite the violations.

Further compounding concerns, local village council official Roshan Redkar disclosed that authorities had previously issued a demolition notice for the club due to a lack of a construction permit, but this order was subsequently overturned by higher officials.

open image in gallery A firefighter attempts to contain a fire at a nightclub early Sunday ( AP )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the fire as "deeply saddening" in a social media post, confirming he had spoken with Chief Minister Sawant and that the government "is providing all possible assistance" while extending condolences.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, condemned the incident as "not just an accident; it is a criminal failure of safety and governance." He called for a transparent investigation to "fix accountability and ensure such preventable tragedies don’t occur again."

The incident underscores the persistent issue of safety standards in India, where accidents, particularly those involving gas cylinders and electrical short circuits, frequently lead to casualties. Goa, a western coastal state, remains one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, famed for its sandy beaches.