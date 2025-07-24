Police arrest man accused of running ‘Westarctica’ embassy from rented Delhi building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian authorities have arrested a 47-year-old man accused of posing as a diplomat and operating a bogus embassy from a rented bungalow in the suburbs of New Delhi.

The property had luxury cars with fake diplomatic plates, doctored photos of the “fake” diplomat with world leaders, and seals of imaginary nations, police said.

The man, identified as Harshvardhan Jain, allegedly conned unsuspecting job seekers by promising overseas employment and lucrative foreign deals under the guise of ambassadorial clout.

According to Sushil Ghule, a senior officer with Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF), Mr Jain introduced himself as an adviser or ambassador to “micronations” such as “Seborga, Lodonia, Poulvia and Westarctica”.

Inside the property, police uncovered an elaborate setup: international flags, falsified insignia of India’s ministry of external affairs, and nearly three dozen fake seals from various nations.

Investigators also seized four luxury vehicles fitted with counterfeit diplomatic number plates, around 4.5m Indian rupees (approximately £38,000) in Indian and foreign currency, and multiple forged documents, according to the Associated Press.

Photographs recovered from the scene showed Mr Jain with political leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi. Police believe the pictures were digitally manipulated.

A luxury car and a bicycle are seen parked outside a rented residential building in which a bogus embassy was running in Ghaziabad, the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Wednesday, 23 July 2025 ( Associated Press )

Authorities also accuse Mr Jain of using shell companies overseas to facilitate illegal money transfers and laundering operations. He now faces a range of charges, including impersonation, forgery, and possession of forged documents.

According to India Today, he turned a rented bungalow in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar into the so-called “Embassy of Westarctica”. The building had flags marking the micronations, luxury cars bearing fake diplomatic plates, and the interiors mimicked a real consulate.

While Seborga is a town in northern Italy with a self-declared prince and a symbolic government, Ladonia is a Swedish nature reserve founded by artist Lars Vilks. Westarctica is an unrecognised Antarctic micronation. Mr Jain is said to have made up the name of Poulvia.

Mr Jain was reportedly born into a wealthy marble-trading family in Rajasthan and studied business in India and the UK, according to reports.

This wasn’t his first run-in with law enforcement. In 2011, he was booked for possessing illegal satellite phones, with a case registered at Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar police station, said UP Police senior officer Amitabh Yash.