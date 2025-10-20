Diwali: India celebrates festival of lights with oil lamp world record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a billion people in India celebrated the Hindu festival of Diwali on Monday as a state government secured the much-coveted record for lighting the largest number of oil lamps.

Every autumn, the festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, is celebrated by lighting lamps or diyas, fireworks displays, feasts and prayer.

Diwali is derived from the word “Deepavali,” which means “a row of lights”, which is reflected in how celebrants light rows of traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes.

Ayodhya, by the banks of the River Saryu in Uttar Pradesh state, etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records by lighting 2,617,215 lamps on Sunday night, the eve of the main Diwali festival. The lamps were lit during the state government-backed Deepotsav, which celebrates the return of god-king Rama to his birthplace, Ayodhya, after 14 years of exile.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

Beyond the lamps, people burst fireworks to celebrate, with major urban centres such as the capital New Delhi burning millions of kilograms in hours, cloaking the skyline in thick, toxic smoke. The festival coincides with the start of the winter smog season, when stagnant air traps smoke from fireworks, traffic, and the burning of crop residue.

The capital on Monday was shrouded in a thick, toxic haze, with air pollution levels soaring to more than 16 times the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily maximum. Levels of PM2.5 hit 248 micrograms per cubic metre in parts of the city, according to monitoring organisation IQAir.

By Monday afternoon, parts of the city touched 500, considered "severe" in the air quality index (AQI), with the score expected to soar further into the night. Last year, the pollution led to an AQI score of more than 1,000, bringing down visibility levels and forcing flight cancellations.

open image in gallery People react as they gather around the oil lamps placed outside the Akshardham Temple on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on October 19, 2025, on the eve of Diwali ( AFP/Getty )

The administration in Delhi has invoked fresh measures under a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the capital region to rein in the pollution levels.

Delhi authorities also plan to trial cloud seeding by aircraft this month by injecting chemicals like salt into clouds to trigger rain and clear the city's choking air, though experts describe the practice as – at best – a sticking plaster over the chronic issue that is air pollution. “We’ve got everything in place,” said environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told AFP news agency, confirming flight trials and pilot training are complete.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India allowed limited use of “green fireworks” for two days during the Diwali festival, despite the persisting pollution concerns. The court said a blanket ban, imposed seven years ago, had proved ineffective as illegal fireworks continued to be smuggled into the capital.

open image in gallery People light up earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu river on the eve of Diwali festival on October 19, 2025 in Ayodhya , India. ( Getty )

The ruling prohibits the sale of fireworks brought in from outside the National Capital Region and restricts their use to a pair of short windows, from 6am to 7am and 8pm to 10pm, on the eve and the day of Diwali.

Delhi is one of the world’s most polluted megacities and air pollution is cutting the life expectancy of its residents by an average of 11.9 years compared to WHO guidelines, according to a report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. A Lancet Planetary Health study last year linked 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 to air pollution.

open image in gallery Vehicles move on a road shrouded in smog on the morning of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2025 ( Reuters )

What is Diwali?

While Diwali is a major religious festival for Hindus, it is also observed by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The origin story of Diwali varies depending on the region. All these stories have one underlying theme — the victory of good over evil.

In southern India, Diwali celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna’s destruction of the demon Naraka who is said to have imprisoned women and tormented his subjects. In northern India, Diwali honours the triumphant return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshmana, from a 14-year exile in the forest.

open image in gallery ( AP )

The festival brings with it a number of unique traditions, which also vary by region. What all celebrations have in common are the lights, fireworks, feasting, new clothes and praying.

In southern India, many have an early morning warm oil bath to symbolise bathing in the holy River Ganges as a form of physical and spiritual purification. In the north, worshipping the Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises wealth and prosperity, is the norm.

Gambling is a popular tradition because of the belief that those who gamble on Diwali night will prosper throughout the year. Many people buy gold on the first day of Diwali, known as Dhanteras — an act they believe will bring them good luck.