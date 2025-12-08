State mulls appeal after Indian actor acquitted in high-profile rape case of actress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indian court on Monday cleared a leading actor in a high-profile case of an actress’s abduction and rape, a crime that had shocked the film industry and prompted a debate on women’s safety.

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court in the southern state of Kerala convicted six men in the case, but acquitted Dileep and three other accused.

The acquittal sparked widespread outrage, particularly in Kerala, where the case had come to symbolise a turning point in addressing sexual violence in the movie industry.

Dileep, who works mainly in the Malayalam film industry based in Kerala, was accused of orchestrating the abduction and sexual assault.

The actress, who has worked in over 80 films and won several awards, alleged that she was abducted and gang raped by at least six men in a moving vehicle in February 2017.

She alleged the assailants told her they were filming the assault on the instruction of someone who had an “old grudge” against her, and that it would be used to blackmail her.

Dileep, named the prime conspirator by police, was arrested in July 2017 and spent 85 days in jail before he was released on bail.

The six men found guilty on Monday were scheduled to be sentenced on 12 December.

open image in gallery ( Wikimedia/Arunmohanpavi )

The crime had sent shockwaves across India and sparked a major debate on systemic misogyny, abuse of power, and exploitative working conditions in the film industry.

It had also led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective to fight for gender equality, safety and non-discrimination, and prompted the Kerala government to form a panel led by a High Court judge to examine deeply entrenched problems of casting couch, lack of toilets and power groups or mafia in the film industry.

The panel examined workplace harassment and gender bias in the industry. Though it submitted its report that same year, the findings were released only in August 2024 after a Kerala High Court order. The heavily redacted document sparked a renewed #MeToo wave, with several women speaking out.

In the wake of the ruling, Dileep, who had denied the charges, claimed the case was “fabricated”.

“This was a fabricated case to destroy my career and image,” the actor alleged. “A prominent police officer and a gang of criminal police have created this. This police gang had fabricated a story with the help of a few media, and spread the story.”

“Today, that fabricated story has collapsed. The real conspiracy was to make an accused in the case,” he told reporters.

“I thank all the people who prayed for me, and the lawyers who have defended me in the last eight years.”

Kerala law minister P Rajeev told the media the state government would appeal the ruling.

“The matter has been discussed with the chief minister and the decision is to move an appeal. The verdict will be studied in detail to find lapses, if any. The conspiracy could not be proved,” he said. “The government is with the survivor and will ensure that she gets justice.”

Former director general of police B Sandhya, who investigated the case, told reporters this was “not the final verdict”, suggesting that the case would be challenged in a higher court.

"The cinema industry in Kerala saw positive changes due to this case,” she told a local TV channel. “The investigation team and prosecution will be with the survivor till the final verdict. The case saw several challenges. The investigation and prosecution team will go forward to the higher courts, I believe."