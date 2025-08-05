Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian actor Dhanush criticised the re-release of his 2013 Bollywood film Raanjhanaa after it was modified with artificial intelligence to give the story a “happy” ending.

In a statement released on social media on Sunday, Dhanush said the altered version had “completely disturbed” him and accused the film’s rights holders of erasing the emotional core of the original work without the consent of its creators.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Eros International, the 2013 movie stars Tamil actor Dhanush in his Hindi debut alongside Sonam Kapoor, and follows the story of Kundan, a spirited Hindu boy from Varanasi who harbours a lifelong love for Zoya, a Muslim girl from his neighbourhood.

In the original version of the romantic drama, Kundan dies, a scene the director says is integral to the film’s emotional core.

The new version, released in southern Indian on 1 August under the dubbed Tamil title of Ambikapathy, replaces it with an ending where Kundan survives.

The change has been marketed by Eros as a “creative reimagining” but has been met with backlash from the movie’s principal talent.

In a statement titled “For the love of cinema”, Dhanush wrote: “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future.”

However, Eros chief executive Pradeep Dwivedi claimed the actor had no objection before the re-release. “We would like to respectfully clarify that an Eros representative had engaged in direct communication with Mr Dhanush’s team regarding the proposed revisions, and no formal objection was communicated to us prior the AI-enhanced re-release of Ambikapathy,” the executive said in a statement to The Independent.

“While we acknowledge and respect differing views on the use of AI in film, our aim has been to explore how technology can complement storytelling and offer fresh dimensions for audiences – never to undermine the original essence of a film.”

Additionally, Eros described as “unfair” the use of Raanjhanaa’s intellectual property in Rai’s forthcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, billed as being set in the same world as Raanjhanaa and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

“What is truly unfair is the continued and unauthorized commercial exploitation of our film's legacy – including the use of the Raanjhanaa title, characters, themes, and music – in promotional campaigns for Tere Ishk Mein,” Dwivedi said.

“As rights holders of Raanjhanaa, Eros has formally objected to this misappropriation through appropriate legal channels.

“Just as storytelling evolves, so too does music – and with responsible use of AI, even the most iconic soundtracks are being respectfully reimagined as remixes to resonate with new generations while preserving their original soul. We deeply respect the creative community and remain committed to collaborating in ways that ensure mutual respect, innovation, and progress for the cinematic arts.”

The Independent has approached representatives for Rai and Kapoor for comment.

It was first reported two weeks ago that Raanjhanaa would be re-released with a modified ending.

At the time, Dwivedi told The Independent that the new climax was meant to offer a “fresh emotional perspective” on the film for a new regional audience.

He said Eros owned the “sole and exclusive copyright” to the film and that creatives such as Rai, Dhanush, and Kapoor had signed contracts waiving any “moral rights” to be involved in future adaptations or releases.

Eros owns ‘sole and exclusive copyright’ to film and creatives like Rai, Dhanush and Kapoor have signed contracts waiving any ‘moral rights’ to be involved in future adaptations or releases ( Getty )

Rai, who co-produced Raanjhanaa through his company Colour Yellow Productions, described the AI modification of the film as a “reckless and dystopian experiment”.

“Raanjhanaa didn’t need a new climax. It had heart, and honesty. It became a cult film because people connected to it with its flaws and imperfections. To see its ending altered without a word of discussion is a gross violation not just of the film, but of the trust of the fans who’ve carried the film in their hearts for 12 years,” he previously told NDTV.

Fans have reacted with disappointment to the new ending, with most echoing Rai and Dhanush’s feelings.

“The original ending, where he dies with a powerful dialogue, had real impact,” one viewer said on X. Another wrote: “They just killed the soul of the movie instead of Kundan.”

Raanjhanaa was a critical and commercial success in India and generated a conversation around its controversial gender dynamics and the obsessive nature of the protagonist’s love.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 360m (£3.1m), grossed Rs 1.05bn (£9.04m) at the box office worldwide.