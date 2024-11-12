Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly half of Delhi residents sought medical help for respiratory issues due to severe pollution, a survey has revealed.

A survey by pollster LocalCircles reported that 81 per cent of respondents reported related health problems as well. Many households turned to doctors or hospitals, while half bought medications like inhalers and antibiotics, it found.

Four in 10 households consulted a doctor, with severe cases going to hospitals.

Delhi typically sees a spike in air pollution during the festive season starting in October.

After Dussehra celebrations in the second week of October, Delhi’s Air Quality Index reached the “poor” category, with higher levels of fine particulate matter raising the risk of respiratory issues, eye irritation, asthma, and serious lung conditions.

The capital has long faced hazardous air quality in winter, often forcing the government to close schools early to protect children. Year-round pollution from vehicle emissions and dust intensifies in winter when crop stubble burning in nearby states adds to the problem. Low wind speeds further trap pollutants, including firecracker emissions, close to the ground, making the air particularly difficult to breathe.

After the Diwali celebration on 31 October, Delhi again became the most polluted city in the world as people continued bursting firecrackers despite the government ban.

“It is a public health concern and we are going to escalate this survey to the government today,” LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

With responses from about 11,000 people per question, the LocalCircles survey offers rare insight into the direct health effects of Delhi’s air pollution crisis.

A study published in June found that air pollution killed 135 million people over the last four decades around the world, with India and China accounting for the bulk of the fatalities. In 2023, Delhi’s AQI was recorded between 445 and 520 just a day after Diwali, placing it firmly in the “severe” category.

Prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can cause respiratory discomfort and irritation of the skin and eyes, while also contributing to serious health issues like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, reduced lung capacity, emphysema, cancer, and increased mortality rates.