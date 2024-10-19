Delhi’s air quality worsens as smog blankets Indian capital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Delhi’s citizens woke up to smog blanketing the Indian capital and toxic foam floating on the Yamuna river on Saturday.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) of 273 hit the “poor” category on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. Areas in the capital like Akshardham and Anand Vihar saw an AQI reading of 334, with the air quality plunging to “very poor”, reported news agency ANI.

Ashish Kumar Meena, who lives near Akshardham, told ANI: “The pollution level here has increased a lot in the last two days. It has led to choking in the throat and breathing issues and has also been irritating the eyes.”

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai held an emergency meeting with officials on the deteriorating environmental conditions in the nation’s capital, and said that concerned authorities had been instructed to find the causes of the poor air quality.

“Winter is coming and the level of air pollution is increasing. The level has reached the poor category in Delhi. There are 13 hotspots in Delhi where AQI has crossed 300,” he said at a press conference.

Environmental agencies told news agency Press of India that the toxic foam on the river Yamuna contained high levels of ammonia and phosphates, and could lead to severe health risks like respiratory and skin problems.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, sale, storage, and use of all types of firecrackers in the Indian capital until the new year to try and combat the declining air quality.

The ban came shortly ahead of the festive season in India that sees a surge in pollution in New Delhi, usually leaving the city enveloped in a thick blanket of toxic haze. On Sunday, a day after Dussehra – a Hindu festival commemorating the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana by burning his effigies – the air quality in the capital hit the “poor” category.

Extended exposure to elevated pollution levels can result in discomfort and respiratory problems. It may also provoke skin and eye irritation and contribute to serious health conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchitis, reduced lung capacity, emphysema, cancer, and higher mortality rates.

Delhi has struggled with hazardous air quality during the winter months for years, prompting the government to frequently implement early school closures to protect children. The city struggles with high pollution levels from various sources, including vehicle emissions and dust, throughout the year.

However, conditions worsen in winter when farmers in neighbouring states engage in crop stubble burning. Additionally, low wind speeds trap pollutants, such as those emitted by firecrackers, close to the ground, significantly degrading air quality and making breathing difficult.