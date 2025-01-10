Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone advocated for the importance of work-life balance after the chair of an Indian multinational company backed a 90-hour work week during a company interaction.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chair SN Subrahmanyan’s remarks, made during an internal meeting, sparked outrage online after an undated clip of his speech surfaced on Reddit on Thursday. In the video, he expressed regret at not being able to enforce work on Sundays.

“If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife or how long can the wife stare at the husband?” he said.

He further emphasised that working 90 hours a week was necessary to “stay on top of the world”.

Padukone, known for her advocacy on mental health issues, expressed her distress over the remarks on social media, saying: “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. “#MentalHealthMatters,” she said, adding the hashtag

While the statement drew widespread criticism, with many calling out the apparent disregard for employees’ personal lives, an L&T spokesperson described Mr Subrahmanyan’s remarks as a reflection of the company’s commitment to “nation-building”.

The statement read: “For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities.

"We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation," said the spokesperson.

"The chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

Several social media users including journalist Nidhi Razdan, called Mr Subrahmanyan’s remarks “shameful”, pointing out their sexist undertones. “Does L&T not employ women? The comments also reflect disrespect for a wife or partner,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another social media user pointed out: “Those hardworking people who work for your company don’t have 7 to 8 servants to do the pending jobs piling up at home like washing clothes, cleaning cars, taking their kids for a movie, or clearing their doubts, or just simply cleaning out a cupboard or getting a haircut.

“Let your young employees enjoy family life. Give them an option to work on Sundays or enjoy a holiday. Family life and leisure time is as important as work life and money."

She added, "When did you last receive a call from your loved one saying we are waiting for you at home and dinner is ready ?? I receive such a call everyday, and I consider myself the richest daughter in the world."

Padukone’s post has further amplified the debate on work-life balance in India, an issue reignited last year by Infosys co-founder and father in-law of former British prime minister Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy. Mr Murthy had controversially suggested a 70-hour work week for employees, dismissing the concept of work-life balance.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ola cab service CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also supported extended working hours, claiming they were necessary for professional growth. However, their comments faced backlash, with critics arguing that such expectations disregard the wellbeing of employees, particularly those without the financial privileges of business owners.

Namita Thapar, a judge at an Indian business reality television series, earlier countered these viewpoints, stating it was unreasonable for business leaders to impose their gruelling schedules on salaried employees. “While building one’s own company, it’s natural to work extra hours, but it’s unfair to expect the same from employees,” she said in an interview.