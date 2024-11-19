Missing eye of dead body at hospital prompts investigation into rats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A hospital in India is conducting an investigation after the eye of a man went missing following his death.

The public hospital in the northern Bihar state blames rats for gnawing out the eye of Fantush Kumar, 24, but his family suspects foul play, alleging the eye was deliberately removed.

Kumar was admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in the state capital Patna on Thursday with a gunshot wound in his abdomen and died the next day.

The family say they were with Kumar’s body after his death but left late in the night and found the eye missing upon their return.

“A medical team has been constituted to probe the matter. It’s a serious issue and strict action must be taken against those found guilty,” the hospital’s medical superintendent Binod Kumar Singh said.

“A group of doctors suspect that rats might have gnawed the eye. All aspects pertaining to the incident are being probed. We are also waiting for the autopsy report. How the eye was gouged out can only be known after we get the autopsy report. The hospital administration has also lodged a formal complaint with the Alamganj police station in this regard.”

Police say they have registered a complaint.

They have also examined surveillance footage from the hospital, but haven’t found anything related to the matter yet, Rajiv Kumar, a local police officer, said.

NDTV reported a family member of Kumar alleging they believe the eye was taken by hospital staff who may either be involved in the trafficking of body parts or associated with the people who shot him.