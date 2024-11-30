Flights grounded as rains lash southern India ahead of Cyclone Fengal landfall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Flight operations were suspended at an airport as heavy rains due to a tropical cyclone lashed parts of South India's Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, uprooting trees and flooding roads.

Cyclone Fengal over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13kmph during Saturday afternoon and was located at about 120km east-northeast of the union territory of Puducherry, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic storm will make a landfall near Puducherry on Saturday evening, the met department said, adding that the windspeed at the time of the landfall will be 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph.

open image in gallery People commute along a street amid heavy rains ahead of a cyclonic storm in Chennai ( AFP via Getty Images )

All flight operations at the Chennai international airport in Tamil Nadu were suspended till 7pm (local time) and several Chennai-bound flights were diverted due to crosswinds. The airport said it arranged special bus service for passengers to provide "safe and reliable transportation, ensuring that travellers can reach their destinations despite the adverse weather".

open image in gallery A man wades through a flooded street as it rains ahead of a cyclonic storm in Chennai ( AFP via Getty Images )

A man was electrocuted at an ATM in Chennai during heavy rains, NDTV reported.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin declared a holiday for all education institution, urged companies to permit employees to work from home and suspended public transportation on certain roads in the east of Chennai city.

A red alert has been sounded in at least seven districts of Tamil Nadu with warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, the adverse weather from the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has claimed the lives of 15 people in Sri Lanka. Over 450,000 people have been hit by floods, strong winds, and earth-slips in the island nation, the country's disaster management centre said on Saturday.

Severe storms pummel the coasts of India and neighbouring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka during the cyclone season from April to December each year, damaging both life and property.