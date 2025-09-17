Teenaged girl killed in crocodile attack while collecting water in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 15-year-old girl has died after being dragged into a river by a crocodile in India’s northwestern state of Rajasthan, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Shivani Keva, had gone to the banks of the Parvati river in Baran district on Monday afternoon to collect water when the reptile suddenly lunged at her.

She was filling pots with water when the crocodile pulled her inside, said Kishanganj police station officer, Ramesh Chand.

Villagers working in nearby fields witnessed the attack and rushed to her aid. Several took boats into the river in an attempt to scare the animal away and free the girl, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Police and rescue teams were alerted soon after and launched a search operation in the river. However, the mission was called off late at night after hours of combing the waters yielded no result.

The following morning, villagers spotted the teenager’s remains floating on the river surface.

Her body was pulled out and sent for post-mortem examination.

The autopsy confirmed that she had died of drowning. According to the police, her body bore no critical injuries apart from deep wounds on her arms, believed to have been inflicted by the crocodile’s grip during the attack.

Police said the body was later handed over to the family for last rites.

Crocodile sightings and sporadic attacks have been reported in parts of Rajasthan, especially in rivers and water bodies in districts like Baran, where villagers depend on these sources for daily needs.

Researchers recently discovered the fossilised remains of a rare crocodile-like species from the Jurassic era in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The fossil, identified as a phytosaur, measured up to two metres and is believed to be more than 200 million years old.