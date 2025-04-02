Christian pastor in India gets life in jail for 2018 rape of woman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indian court has sentenced self-proclaimed Christian preacher Bajinder Singh to life in jail for raping a woman in 2018.

Singh, 42, an evangelist known for so-called miracle healings, was accused of assaulting the woman at his residence in the northern state of Punjab and using a recording of the act to threaten her into silence.

He was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of rape, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar ruled that Singh should remain imprisoned for the “remainder of his natural life” and pay a fine of Rs 100,000 (£9,500).

Five of Singh’s co-accused were acquitted while a sixth defendant had died during the trial.

The case dates back to 2018 when a woman lodged a complaint against Singh at the Zirakpur police station in Punjab. The survivor, a domestic help, alleged that Singh had lured her with a false promise of facilitating her relocation abroad before sexually assaulting her at his home in Mohali, reported the Hindustan Times.

She claimed that he had filmed the act and used the footage to blackmail her into compliance.

Singh, arrested in July 2018 at the Delhi airport while attempting to flee to London, asked for a lenient sentence, pleading that he had to look after his three children and his wife, who was suffering from a spine problem.

“He is a preacher of Christianity and has many followers. The convict is serving humanity with honesty and dedication and doing several social services and religious work,” the defence counsel said.

The judge, however, ruled that Singh had "misused his position as a preacher" and committed a "heinous crime”. His crime left "an indelible scar" on the dignity and honour of the woman, reinforcing the need for strict punishment to deter future offenders.

“A rapist not only causes physical injuries but also leaves an indelible scar on the most cherished possession of a girl, that is, her dignity, honour, reputation, and not least her chastity,” the court said. “In such circumstances, every perpetrator of rape should be punished expeditiously, severely and strictly.”

The woman's lawyer, Anil Sagar, welcomed the decision, describing it as an "exemplary punishment". He emphasised the importance of holding influential figures accountable, stating: "Any leniency in such cases where people use their social position to rape poor and weak people increases the confidence of predators."

Singh's defence team has not issued a statement yet but is expected to appeal the ruling in a higher court.

Singh, who gained fame through his fiery sermons and claims of divine healing, has a considerable following in India and abroad. His Church of Glory and Wisdom, one of Punjab's largest private churches, counts Bollywood celebrities among patrons, and claims to have branches in the UK, US and Canada.

His YouTube channel, called Prophet Bajinder Singh, has some 3.7 million subscribers, and frequently broadcasts Singh’s sessions where he puts his hands on followers who appear to convulse before proclaiming miraculous recoveries.

Singh's religious empire has long been overshadowed by legal troubles. In addition to the 2018 rape case, he has been accused of sexual assault by at least two other women. In February, a former follower filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment, prompting an investigation by the Punjab police.

A few days later, another woman alleged that Singh had assaulted her after a prayer session. He has denied the accusations.

His Church of Glory and Wisdom has also faced scrutiny over financial irregularities. In January last year, several of his churches were investigated by the income tax department for undisclosed reasons.

Born in northern Haryana state to a Hindu family, Singh converted to Christianity while in prison around 15 years ago. Though he has not publicly addressed the matter, he was reportedly incarcerated in a murder case. On his website, he attributes his past criminal activities to "evil forces" and claims that he turned his life around after discovering the Bible.

Singh and his supporters have often dismissed his legal troubles as conspiracies orchestrated by rival pastors seeking to discredit him. In spite of his conviction, some of his followers continue to defend him, viewing the charges against him as attempts to tarnish his reputation.

The survivor, who faced intimidation and threats after filing the complaint, expressed relief after Singh’s sentencing was announced. "Many false allegations were levelled against me and my family after I exposed the pastor. He made our lives difficult," she told local reporters.