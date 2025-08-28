Why a man was killed in India when a music system malfunctioned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in eastern India was beaten to death and his wife seriously injured when a music system malfunctioned at a birthday celebration and a mob accused them of practising witchcraft.

Police said Gaya Manjhi, 55, and his wife Samudri were attacked at Panchugarh Musahari village in Bihar state’s Nawada district on Tuesday evening.

The couple were dragged from their home, assaulted, forcibly shaved, smeared with limestone paste, and paraded through the streets wearing garlands of footwear.

Nawada superintendent of police Abhinav Dhiman said violence broke out during a birthday celebration at the home of a villager named Mohan Manjhi when the music system stopped working.

“One of the suspects, Mohan Manjhi, was having a celebration at his home and the music system was glitching. The suspect accused the victims of using black magic to stop the system,” he told the Indian Express.

open image in gallery File. A policeman walks through a street after a violent clash at Sasaram in Bihar, India ( AFP via Getty )

Police received an emergency call at 8am on Wednesday and found Gaya dead and Samudri wounded. She was taken to a district hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

Police sources said the couple had previously faced harassment over allegations of sorcery.

After killing him, the villagers allegedly attempted to take Gaya’s body to a cremation ground and planned to burn his wife alive, police said.

“We got information that the villagers have attacked a couple, killed the husband and were taking the wife to burn her alive. We found the man dead and the woman injured,” sub inspector Rupa Kumari at the Hisua police station told Hindustan Times.

Police arrested 17 people, including Mohan Manjhi and nine women. “Their arrests were based on the statements provided by the victim’s wife. Further investigations are underway,” Mr Dhiman confirmed.

Police described further humiliation, with villagers forcing the victims to drink urine and shaving their heads before parading them through the streets. “They were also made to wear garlands of shoes and slippers,” Ms Kumari said.