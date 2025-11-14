Bihar polls: Modi’s alliance on course for sweeping win in key Indian state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance is poised to secure a decisive victory in a key state election, according to early counting of votes on Friday, bolstering him and his party after a reduced mandate in last year’s national poll.

Data from the Election Commission of India showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition leading in more than 170 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats, comfortably above the 122 required for a majority.

Broadcasters projected even stronger gains, with NDTV reporting the alliance ahead in 191 constituencies – a rise of nearly 70 seats compared with the previous election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the dominant partner in the alliance, was on track to win around 90 seats on its own.

Bihar, India’s third-most-populous state with nearly 130 million residents, is among the country’s most politically influential regions. It sends one of the largest blocs of MPs to the lower house of parliament and is widely seen as a bellwether for the Hindi-speaking heartland. Control of the state often shapes national political narratives and carries significant symbolic weight.

The BJP celebrated the early numbers on X, declaring: “Bihar’s mandate is clear! The people have made it clear – now development is the identity. Not jungle raj, good governance is needed!” The phrase “jungle raj” is commonly used in Indian political discourse to attack rival parties by suggesting a period of lawlessness or misrule.

A victory in Bihar would mark a dramatic turnaround for Mr Modi, who lost his outright parliamentary majority in 2024 and had to rely on coalition partners to stay in office. Since then, his party has regained ground by winning several state-level contests, signalling a restoration of its political footing.

Political analysts say women voters played an outsized role in the Bihar result. In September, the prime minister authorised a transfer of Rs75bn (£750m) to millions of women under a state employment and welfare programme. Over the past decade, women have voted in larger numbers nationwide, reversing what had long been a male-dominated electorate.

Amitabh Tiwari, a political strategist who travelled across Bihar during the two-phase vote on 6 and 11 November, said it was “just the women” who were likely to deliver the ruling alliance a stronger performance than in the previous election. A survey conducted this week by Mr Tiwari’s VoteVibe agency found the NDA securing 48.5 per cent of the female vote – more than 10 percentage points ahead of the main opposition bloc.

open image in gallery BJP supporters celebrate as early trends show the ruling National Democratic Alliance leading in the Bihar state assembly election results, in Patna ( Reuters )

Polling took place amid disputes over the state’s updated electoral roll, which removed 4.7 million names from a voter list of 74.2 million.

Opposition parties accused the Election Commission of excluding genuine voters, particularly Muslims, a charge denied by both the BJP and the commission. The revision is part of a broader voter-list update underway in a dozen Indian states and federally administered territories.

This year’s turnout reached a record 66.91 per cent, the highest since Bihar’s first election in 1951. Women turned out at 71.6 per cent, the highest female participation ever recorded in the state.

The campaign itself unfolded against a backdrop of widespread concern about unemployment, fears over law-and-order issues, and allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Parties staged mass rallies across the state, with Mr Modi and opposition leaders appealing directly to voters through welfare pledges and personal outreach.

By midday, formal results had yet to be declared, but the BJP–Janata Dal (United) alliance – led by outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar – held substantial leads in at least 190 seats, while the opposition coalition of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and smaller partners led in 42.

A new entrant, Jan Suraaj, founded by former political consultant Prashant Kishor, also contested its first election.

The contest is also likely to be the last major electoral outing for two regional heavyweights in declining health: Mr Kumar of JD(U), who has dominated Bihar politics for two decades, and Lalu Prasad Yadav of the RJD, a former chief minister now on bail after corruption convictions. His son, Tejashwi Yadav, is the opposition’s chief ministerial face.

As early leads emerged, supporters in Bihar’s capital, Patna, celebrated with drums, dancing and firecrackers.

The outcome in Bihar is expected to influence state elections next year in Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu – where the BJP currently governs only Assam – and could shape the broader political contest leading up to the next national vote.