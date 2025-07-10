Asia’s oldest elephant, lovingly called ‘grandma’, dies at 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 100-year-old elephant, said to be Asia’s oldest, died in a central Indian wildlife reserve on Wednesday, prompting a wave of mourning from forest officials, villagers and animal lovers.

Vatsala, a tuskless female, spent the last three decades of her life in the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh state where she was affectionately referred to as Dadi, meaning grandmother, by staff and caretakers.

She collapsed near a forest drain close to the Hinauta Elephant Camp on Wednesday afternoon, forest officials said. Despite efforts by veterinarians and forest rangers, Vatsala died at around 1.30pm, NDTV reported.

Originally from Kerala’s Nilambur Forest Division, she spent her early years transporting forest produce. Vatsala was relocated to Madhya Pradesh in 1972 and moved to Panna in 1993.

She was retired from duty in 2004, but continued to play a vital role in the camp.

“She was our pride,” Panna field director Anjana Suchita Tirkey told Indian media.

“She led the herd with dignity. During deliveries, it was Vatsala who stood close, like an experienced midwife, giving strength and calm. She wasn’t just the oldest – she was the soul of our elephant family.”

Maniram Gond, her mahout for 30 years, told The Times of India that Vatsala never got angry. “She was like a grandmother,” he said. “Even in her last years, when she was fully blind, she'd lift her trunk the moment I called her name.”

Vatsala never mated, Mr Gond told the daily. She survived two violent attacks in 2003 and 2008 by a male elephant named Ram Bahadur who wanted to mate with her. The first left her with torn intestines and required more than 200 stitches. She recovered after nine months of treatment.

Although she had no calves of her own, staff said she acted as a natural matriarch to younger elephants in the camp, often walking beside them or comforting them during illness or deliveries.

In her final years, she was blind and suffered from digestive issues. Caretakers hand-fed her porridge and helped her move around the camp.

Her body was cremated at the Hinauta camp, her final home. No official Guinness World Record could be issued due to missing documentation from her early years, but forest officials estimated she was well over 100.

Asian elephants typically live up to 60 years in the wild and while individuals in captivity might live longer with access to veterinary care, Vatsala’s age was exceptional.

Elephants, listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, are protected in India under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The South Asian nation is home to more than 27,000 wild elephants, representing over 50 per cent of the Asian elephant population. Their habitat is shrinking, however, and human-elephant conflict remains a major concern.