A viral video showing senior officials from Air India’s partner company dancing at a staff party has caused widespread anger, with the celebrations taking place just days after the deadly crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on 12 June.

Air India SATS has released a statement regarding the viral video showing a senior executive partying with other members of staff less than 10 days after the fatal plane crash, saying the footage was “completely out of context”.

Air India SATS (AISATS) is a 50-50 joint venture between Air India Limited, a Tata Group company, and SATS Ltd, a Singapore-based firm formerly known as Singapore Airport Terminal Services. The partnership specialises in providing airport services, including baggage handling, across Indian airports.

The footage shows Abraham Zachariah, chief operating officer of Air India SATS (AISATS), dancing with other staff members as loud music plays during a party held at the company’s Gurugram office on 20 June.

In a statement, the company said: “AISATS is aware of a video being circulated on social media that unfortunately is completely out of context.

“Notwithstanding, we sincerely regret any emotional discomfort this may have caused,” the statement said, IANS reported.

The viral video triggered outrage on social media, as the celebration occurred while many families were still waiting to receive the bodies of crash victims. The footage drew strong criticism from users on X.

One user wrote: “Problem with Indian corporates is that they don’t have heart, only thing matter is money. If someone dies let’s give some money to victim’s family, no accountability, no investigation & no arrest. They just create a public image through charity, so no question asked.”

Another user replied: “Would’ve been more advisable for you to defer and not host parties at such times @airindia.”

Another user called it “pathetic and highly insensitive”, and another said: “You should be ashamed of yourselves. I hope you clowns are grounded.”

The devastating Air India crash occurred at around 2pm local time on 12 June, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plunged into accommodation for medical students at Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College just moments after take-off. It was the first crash of its kind involving a Boeing 787 anywhere in the world.

The Independent has reached out to AISATS for further comment.