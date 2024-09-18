Indian actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s ‘ethereal’ wedding photos go viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Indian actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot this week in an intimate ceremony at a historic temple in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

The couple exchanged their vows at the 400-year-old Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Telangana. The photos of their “dawn wedding”, shot by photophrapher Joseph Radhik, have gone viral since, with fans praising their “ethereal” quality and simplicity.

The Heeramandi actor wore a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Benarasi tissue dupatta from the archives of designer Sabyasachi’s Heritage Textile collection, and paired it with gold and ruby jewellery and a traditional jasmine flower garland in her hair.

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a handwoven lehenga along with a Benarasi tissue dupatta ( Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram )

The Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple was built in the 18th century AD ( Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram )

Siddharth complemented his wife’s look, going for a classic Sabyasachi silk kurta and a handwoven Benarasi dhoti with a veshti of his own. A veshti is a traditional, unstitched cloth wrap worn around the waist by men in south Indian states.

Sharing the photos on social media, Hydari captioned the photos: “You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars…to being pixie soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…to eternal love, light and magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

In an interview with Vogue India earlier this month, Hydari had said: “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family”.

The couple were married in a 400-year-old temple of personal significance to the bride’s family ( Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram )

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met in 2021 while shooting a film ( Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram )

The Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple was built in the 18th century AD, and is a beautiful example of the Vijayanagar architecture, according to Architectural Digest India.

Hydari and Siddharth, who goes only by his first name, met in 2021 while shooting the Telugu film, Maha Samudram. The couple announced their engagement in March on social media.

Hydari’s post on Instagram said: “He said yes! ENGAGED”, while Siddharth’s simply said: “She said yes.”

Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi, currently streaming on Netflix.

Siddharth, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, was last seen in Tamil-language vigilante action film Indian 2.