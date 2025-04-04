South Korea court upholds president Yoon’s impeachment and removes him from office
South Korea’s constitutional court upheld president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Friday and removed him from office.
The country will now hold snap elections to replace Mr Yoon in just 60 days from now.
The court found that Mr Yoon’s decision to impose martial law in December last year, which plunged the country into uncertainty and political turmoil, was not justified.
Justice Moon Hyung-bae, acting president of the constitutional court, said the country was not facing a “national emergency” at the time. “It was a situation that could have been solved through means other than military deployment,” he added.
Mr Yoon’s attorney, Yoon Gap-geun, called the court’s decision “unfair”. He said: “The whole process of this trial itself was not lawful and unfair. And the result is something that we completely don’t understand from the perspective of law.”
He added: “I feel regrettable that this completely is a political decision.”
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments