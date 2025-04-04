Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Korea court upholds president Yoon’s impeachment and removes him from office

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 03 April 2025 22:53 EDT
Comments
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

South Korea’s constitutional court upheld president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Friday and removed him from office.

The country will now hold snap elections to replace Mr Yoon in just 60 days from now.

The court found that Mr Yoon’s decision to impose martial law in December last year, which plunged the country into uncertainty and political turmoil, was not justified.

Justice Moon Hyung-bae, acting president of the constitutional court, said the country was not facing a “national emergency” at the time. “It was a situation that could have been solved through means other than military deployment,” he added.

Mr Yoon’s attorney, Yoon Gap-geun, called the court’s decision “unfair”. He said: “The whole process of this trial itself was not lawful and unfair. And the result is something that we completely don’t understand from the perspective of law.”

He added: “I feel regrettable that this completely is a political decision.”

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in