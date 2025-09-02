Police arrest South Korean man accused of murdering girlfriend in Tokyo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A South Korean man was arrested in Japan on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, just days after she had sought police protection from him, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as Park Yongjun, 30, who was detained at the Haneda airport near Tokyo Monday afternoon.

He was accused of stabbing Bang Ji Won, 40, a South Korean national, in Setagaya Ward. She was found bleeding in a street outside a building where she worked and was taken to a local hospital unconscious, but later pronounced dead.

The incident took place in a residential neighbourhood about 500m northeast of the Komazawa University train station.

Police said they received an emergency call from a bystander at about 1.35pm local time reporting that a woman covered in blood had collapsed on the street and a man had fled the scene.

Mr Park was refusing to answer questions, investigators said.

Bang reported to police on Friday that Mr Park had assaulted her after she told him she wanted to end their relationship, police said.

Officers advised Bang to stay at an acquaintance’s home and told Mr Park, who had arrived in the country in August, to stay away from her.

Despite the warning, Mr Park was allegedly seen near Bang’s residence on Saturday, prompting police to caution him again.

Officers later escorted him to the Haneda airport after finding he had a ticket to return to South Korea, but admitted they subsequently lost track of him.

Police continue to investigate the case.

Stabbing attacks are more common than other violent crimes in Japan due to strict gun control laws. The country has witnessed a number of cases involving random knife attacks and arson on subways in recent years.

In response, a company said last year it was introducing blade-resistant umbrellas on Japanese trains to enhance passenger safety.

The stab-proof umbrellas are about 20cm longer than standard umbrellas, with reinforced canopies and thicker handles for better defence.