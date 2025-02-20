Yoon Suk Yeol becomes first sitting South Korean president to go on criminal trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court on Thursday for the first hearing of his criminal trial over insurrection charges.

His lawyers argued before the Seoul Central District Court that the insurrection investigation was conducted in an illegal manner and that there was no risk of Mr Yoon trying to destroy evidence.

Prosecutors last month indicted Mr Yoon after accusing him of leading an insurrection by imposing a short-lived martial law on 3 December 2024.

Mr Yoon is the first sitting president to be put on criminal trial and faces years in prison for declaring martial law, which sought to ban political and parliamentary activity and wrest control of the media.

South Korean presidents enjoy immunity from prosecution for most offences, but not treason or rebellion.

Footage aired by local broadcasters showed justice ministry vehicles leaving the Seoul Detention Centre, where Mr Yoon is being held, and arriving at the court where lines of police buses were parked to ensure security.

The impeached president was indicted on 26 January on a rebellion charge carrying a potential punishment of death or life in prison. The indictment alleges that his imposition of martial law was an illegal attempt to shut down the National Assembly and arrest political leaders and election officials.

Mr Yoon previously claimed that his martial law decree was intended as a temporary warning to the opposition and that he always meant to respect the will of the lawmakers if they voted to lift the measure.

The decree was withdrawn after lawmakers voted against it despite attempts by security forces to prevent them from gathering in the National Assembly.

In the court on Thursday, prosecutors called for quick proceedings considering the "gravity" of the case, but Mr Yoon's lawyers said they needed more time to review records.

Mr Yoon had "no intention to paralyse the country", one of his lawyers told the court, adding that the martial law decree was to inform the public of the "legislative dictatorship of the huge opposition party".

The next hearing is set for 24 March.

Mr Yoon was suspended as president when he was impeached by the National Assembly on 14 December. He is now awaiting the Constitutional Court’s decision on the validity of the impeachment. If the court rules the parliamentary action valid, Mr Yoon will be removed from office.

The court will hear witnesses, including prime minister Han Duck Soo, testify on Thursday. Mr Yoon will also attend the impeachment trial hearing, Korean media reported.

The martial law was lifted about six hours after Mr Yoon imposed it, but the declaration caused political turmoil, disrupted high-level diplomacy and tested the resilience of the country's democracy.

The president’s conservative supporters rioted at the Seoul Western District Court after it authorised his arrest last month while his lawyers and the ruling party openly questioned the credibility of courts and law enforcement institutions handling the case.

Mr Yoon's defense minister, police chief and several military commanders have been arrested as well and indicted on rebellion, abuse of power and other charges related to the martial law declaration, which saw hundreds of heavily armed troops deployed to the National Assembly and National Election Commission.

Additional reporting by agencies.