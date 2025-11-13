At least 2 killed and dozens injured as truck crashes into busy South Korean market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A truck crashed into a sidewalk at a market in South Korea on Thursday, killing two people and injuring at least 20 others.

The truck was reportedly being driven by a man in his 60s, who plowed into the sidewalk at a market in Bucheon at about 10.55am local time on Thursday.

At least two women who went into cardiac arrest died, reported the Chosun Daily. At least eight others have sustained serious injuries. All the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver was rescued after being trapped in the door and was not in a critical condition. He was not under the influence of alcohol when tested by the police, a police official said at a briefing, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

The truck appeared to reverse for 28m before accelerating towards the outdoor market, the official said.

The driver blamed a sudden surge of acceleration for the incident, he said.

The driver told the police the truck’s brakes had failed, reported Xinhua News. The police would hand the vehicle over to investigators to try to pinpoint the cause of the crash, the official said.

The man has been booked under charges of negligent homicide and injury under the Traffic Accident Special Act.

The vehicle drove about 100m into the market before crashing into a store and coming to a halt.

“I was eating inside the store when I heard screams outside, followed by a loud noise as a car passed by and crashed with a bang,” said Jin Mo, a 43-year-old seller in the market. Another merchant told Chosun Daily: “The sound during the accident was so loud that I thought the building was collapsing.”

Earlier this month, a Japanese tourist was killed in Seoul while another was injured after being hit by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol, said police.