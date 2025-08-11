South Korean military faces manpower crisis as birthrate plummets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s active military shrank 20 per cent in six years to 450,000 troops, with the defence ministry warning a declining pool of enlistment-age men was creating critical manpower gaps.

The shortfall, driven by the Asian country’s record-low birthrate of 0.75, left the military 50,000 soldiers under the level deemed necessary for defence readiness in 2025, the defence ministry said in a report on Sunday. More worryingly, it noted, there was a shortage of 21,000 non-commissioned officers.

South Korea upholds compulsory military service partly because it remains technically at war with its rival neighbour North Korea.

A study by South Korean researchers released last month noted that the South would need a minimum of 500,000 troops to repel a potential assault from the North, whose active-duty soldiers were estimated to number 1.3 million.

open image in gallery A South Korean soldier aims his rifle during a joint drill with the US military in Seoul ( AFP via Getty )

The study warned that the imbalance in troop numbers left South Korea in a “structurally difficult position to succeed in defence” and stressed the need for “decisive action at the national level” to ensure it was able to field at least 500,000 soldiers.

The report was prepared for ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Choo Mi Ae and released by her office.

The population of 20-year-old men in South Korea fell by 30 per cent between 2019 and 2025 to about 230,000, according to government data.

Age 20 is when most men who pass the physical exam begin their compulsory military service in South Korea.

The country is one of the world’s fastest-ageing societies. It recorded the lowest fertility rate – the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime – globally of 0.75 last year.

South Korea’s population peaked at 51.8 million in 2020 and is projected to drop to 36.2 million by 2072.