Man hides father’s body in freezer for a year over ‘inheritance issues’

A man in South Korea hid his dead father’s body inside a freezer for more than a year over family inheritance issues, police said.

The case came to light when the suspected man, who is in his 40s, turned himself in to the local Icheon police station on Friday in Gyeonggi province and confessed to have committed the crime. The police officials then visited the suspect’s home and found the body of the man, reported to be his father, inside a freezer, reported The Korea Herald.

He had visited his father’s home in September last year and found that the man had died. It is not immediately clear how the suspect transported the dead remains of his father.

However, he confessed he hid the body for more than a year to cover up the father’s death due to “inheritance issues”, the report added.

The police officials have not elaborated on the details of the nature of “inheritance issues” as the investigation is underway.

No evidence has been found by the investigators confirming the suspect’s involvement in his father’s death or his attempt to damage the body in any manner.

The suspect has been charged with violation of a section of the country’s law that include the charges of damaging, destroying, concealing or taking possession of a corpse, the report added.

Officials will request an autopsy of the body by the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause and time of death.