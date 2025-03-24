South Korean family of three goes missing while on trip to Grand Canyon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three members of a South Korean family who were travelling in the US have been missing for 10 days after they began their road trip to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas, police said.

Jiyeon Lee, 33, her mother Taehee Kim, 59, and aunt Junghee Kim, 54, were on vacation and travelling from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas on 13 March in a rental vehicle, according to the Arizona police.

Their white BMW car was last seen on the Interstate 40 westbound at around 3.27pm on 13 March, the same day when a large multi-vehicle collision happened on the interstate during a winter storm, police said.

However, it is not known if the family was involved in the accident.

Two people died in a major pileup involving more than 22 vehicles, including 13 passenger vehicles, in Williams, Arizona. A total of 36 drivers and passengers were affected.

Some of the cars involved in the crash caught fire and were burned beyond recognition, making it difficult for authorities to identify them.

Authorities have been working to identify possible human remains from the crash and “meticulously examine the vehicles and related evidence”, the police said.

"It was our concern that because of the weather conditions on that day and that major accident, their GPS may have rerouted them,” Coconino County Sheriff's Office in Flagstaff, Arizona told affiliate station Fox 10.

“And if you've ever traveled up in northern Arizona, when you get rerouted, sometimes GPS will reroute you out into a forest service road without knowing that weather conditions are harsh.”

The three women were to fly out of the US on 17 March, sheriff's office spokesperson Jon Paxton said to AZ Family. However, their family became concerned after there was no communication from them and they missed their flight from the San Francisco International Airport.

"We have visitors from all over the world that come here, but yeah, it is a little unusual to have three go missing at the same time," he said.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles said they have dispatched their consul to the area and working with the police to locate the missing nationals.

"Anyone who has had contact with this family since [13 March] or has knowledge of their whereabouts is requested to contact CCSO with any information," the missing persons flyer stated.

It added: "If you have information about the above missing family, please contact Coconino County Sheriff's Office: 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888. Silent Witness: 928-774-6111."