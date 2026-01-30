South Korea launches investigation into church over election interference allegations
Controversial church founder Lee Man Hee is accused of pressuring members to join People Power Party of ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korea has launched a formal investigation into a controversial religious group accused of mobilising followers to influence recent elections, a move that has renewed scrutiny of links between politicians and powerful churches in the country.
Police and prosecutors raided the headquarters of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Gyeonggi province on Friday, according to the broadcaster KBS, kicking off an inquiry into suspected collusion between religious groups and political parties.
Search and seizure warrants reportedly cited possible breaches of the Political Parties Act and laws related to business interference.
At the centre of the investigation is church founder Lee Man Hee, who is accused of pressuring members to join the People Power Party of ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol and support it during the 2021 presidential election and the 2024 general election.
Investigators are examining claims that substantial numbers of church members were encouraged to enlist as party members en masse, potentially skewing internal votes and candidate selection processes. Mr Lee is also alleged to have interfered with what should have been fair decision-making within the party, including leadership contests and internal ballots.
South Korean media reported that former Shincheonji executives and officials have already been questioned as part of the investigation.
The church has denied the allegations. In a statement issued earlier, Shincheonji said there was no evidence it had ordered members to join any party or engage in political activity.
“There are no facts showing that we ordered our members to join any political party or engage in political activities,” it said, adding that “organisational involvement in elections is structurally and practically impossible”.
The investigation comes amid heightened public sensitivity in South Korea over the political influence of religious groups, following a series of scandals involving faith-based organisations and senior political figures in recent years.
Investigators have not said when the probe is expected to conclude, nor whether charges are likely to follow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks