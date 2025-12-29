Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A South Korean prosecutor on Monday alleged that the wife of the impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly accepted bribes totalling over $200,000 and interfered in state affairs.

The special prosecutor's investigation into the former first lady, which wrapped up on Sunday, came amid a year-long probe into the disgraced president’s brief imposition of martial law last year and related scandals linked to the once-powerful couple.

Kim Keon Hee was arrested in August and placed under investigation for allegedly manipulating stocks and receiving gifts from the cult-like Unification Church. She is also accused of meddling in elections.

The prosecutor earlier this month sought a 15-year prison sentence for Ms Kim, who denied wrongdoing and, during a court hearing, apologised to the public for sparking concerns through her conduct.

Ms Kim “took advantage of the status of the president's spouse to receive money and expensive valuables, and has been widely involved in various personnel appointments and nominations," special prosecutor Min Joong Ki said at a news conference marking the end of his investigation.

Kim Keon Hee arrives for her first trial hearing on corruption charges at the Seoul Central District Court on 24 September 2025 ( Getty )

She "illegally intervened in state affairs behind the scenes, beyond the public's view", the prosecutor said, adding that the bribes from businesses and politicians taken by her totalled up to $263,000.

Ms Kim previously said that the allegations were "deeply unjust". "Yet when I consider my role and the responsibilities entrusted to me, it seems clear that I have made many mistakes," she claimed.

A lower court’s ruling in Ms Kim’s case is expected on 28 January.

“Investigations do not end because one says so, but are eventually completed with evidence in court," Ms Kim's lawyers said in a statement on Monday, adding that they would work "to ensure that procedural legitimacy and defence rights are thoroughly guaranteed so that facts are not exaggerated or distorted into political framing”.

The prosecutors are also trying Unification Church leader Han Hak Ja as her group is suspected of giving Ms Kim valuables, including Chanel bags and a diamond necklace, as part of an effort to win influence.

Ms Kim allegedly also received a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag and a watch.

Ms Han denies directing her church to bribe the then first lady.

"Various people who did not have a common denominator with each other visited Kim Keon Hee, not the president, and asked for what they wanted, and gave money and goods," assistant special prosecutor Kim Hyeong Geun, alleged. "As a result, their request was realised."

Mr Yoon is on trial for masterminding an insurrection by imposing martial law late last year, a charge that could mean a life sentence or even a death penalty. He denies the charges.

A lower court ruling on Mr Yoon is expected early next year.