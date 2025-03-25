Motorcyclist missing after falling into 20m-sinkhole that appeared in middle of Seoul six-way lane
Motorcycle recovered approximately 30m underground even as driver remains missing
Rescuers are looking for a motorcyclist in Seoul who fell into a 20m-wide sinkhole on Monday after it suddenly appeared on a six-way lane.
The incident took place at an intersection near an elementary school in eastern Seoul at 6.29pm, swallowing a motorcycle driver, who is yet to be rescued.
A white Carnival vehicle, which was passing just before the road collapsed, was damaged. The driver, identified as 48-year-old Heo Mo, was injured and taken to a hospital.
Police and firefighters believe that a broken water main pipe may have led to the pit on the road.
During an overnight search operation, rescuers found a mobile phone at around 1.37am which is believed to belong to the missing biker, who is yet to be identified in public by the authorities. His motorcycle was recovered about two hours later, approximately 30m underground, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.
Authorities resumed the search this morning around 7am, using heavy equipments, reported Yonhap News Agency.
The sinkhole, estimated to be 18m wide, 20m long and 30m deep, is expected to collapse further. Water is still leaving from the broken pipe, though the flow has weakened. Earlier, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon called for safety measures to be put in place, as he noted that the sinkhole on the six-lane road is getting bigger.
"Please do your best to ensure there are no casualties from the land subsidence and to secure the area during the rescue operations,” he noted.
On Monday, the Gangdong-gu Office also issued a safety information text, advising commuters to “check the traffic information in advance and use the detour road”, adding that there is “full traffic control in both directions between the crossroads” from the Gildong Ecological Park to the Daemyeong Elementary School entrance.
A resident who operates a gas station nearby first saw a slight collapse of the manhole next to the road around 10am and complained about it to the district authorities at around 10.30am.
While the emergency repair was carried around 1.30pm and 2pm, additional repair was done at 3pm, reported the Chosun Biz, citing district officials.
The sinkhole formed about one to one and a half hours after the repairs were completed, he told the outlet.
"There were precursor signs since the end of February. The gas station floor had started to crack and sink," he said, adding, "I filed a complaint with the Seoul City government and a safety inspection was conducted a week ago”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments