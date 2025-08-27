Another country bans mobile phones in school classrooms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea has passed a bill to ban the use of mobile phones and other digital devices in school classrooms nationwide.

The ban, which was passed on Wednesday but will take effect from March next year, makes South Korea the latest country to restrict the use of smartphones and social media among minors.

Australia recently widened its pioneering ban on social media for teenagers, while a ban on mobile phones in Dutch schools has improved focus among students, a study found in July.

Surveys show South Korea is among the world's most digitally connected countries, with 99 per cent of South Koreans online and 98 per cent owning a smartphone, according to the U.S.-based Pew Research Centre, the highest rate among the 27 countries it examined in 2022 and 2023.

South Korea is among the world's most digitally connected countries ( AFP via Getty )

The legislation imposing the ban garnered bipartisan support in Wednesday's parliamentary vote.

"Our youth's addiction to social media is at a serious level now," said Cho Jung-hun, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party and a sponsor of the bill.

"Our kids, their eyes are red every morning. They are on Instagram until 2 or 3am," Cho told parliament.

About 37 per cent of middle and high-school students say social media affects their daily lives, while 22 per cent feel anxious if they cannot access their social media accounts, a survey by the Education Ministry found last year.

Many schools in South Korea already have their own restrictions for smartphone use, which the bill now formalises.

Digital devices will still be permitted for students with disabilities or for educational purposes.

Some youth advocacy groups have opposed the smartphone ban, saying it would violate children's human rights.