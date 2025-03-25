Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong Hee dies of heart attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Han Jong Hee, who helped make Samsung the world’s leading electronics company, has died. He was 63.

Han, co-CEO of Samsung Electronics, died after suffering a sudden heart attack, a spokesperson for the South Korean company confirmed on Tuesday. “Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

He led Samsung’s digital appliances division, which produces mobile phones and home appliances.

Han joined Samsung Electronics in 1988 and rose through the ranks to become co-CEO in 2022, sharing leadership responsibilities with Kyung Kye Hyun.

He was credited with contributing significantly to Samsung’s rise as the world’s leading manufacturer of televisions.

The South Korean conglomerate grew into the largest and most successful business in the country during Han’s four-decade career, playing a key role in transforming the national economy into a global export powerhouse.

It also became a major competitor to brands such as Apple and Xiaomi in the smartphone market.

Samsung is also the world’s top manufacturer of memory chips, powering everything from smartwatches and electric cars to advanced AI servers.

open image in gallery Han was widely regarded as a TV industry expert ( EPA )

The company, however, has suffered from weak earnings and a sagging share price in recent quarters after falling behind rivals in advanced memory chip and contract chip manufacturing, demand for which has been spurred by AI projects.

"Han was the key figure behind making Samsung’s TV business influential on a global scale," an analyst who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject told Reuters. His death, the analyst added, “could have some long-term impact on its business strategy, particularly in areas like marketing.”

Han’s passing could also impact Samsung's attempt to improve the performance of its home appliance division at a time of uncertainty involving US tariffs and escalating trade wars.

At a shareholder meeting he chaired last week, Han had told investors that 2025 would be a difficult year as he apologised for the stock performance.

open image in gallery Han Jong Hee helped boost Samsung’s global television business ( Getty )

Han and his fellow executives faced tough questions by shareholders at the meeting after Samsung’s failure to ride the AI boom made it one of the worst-performing tech stocks last year.

“First and foremost, I sincerely apologise for the recent stock performance not meeting your expectations,” he said. “Over the past year, our company failed to adequately respond to the rapidly evolving AI semiconductor market.”

Samsung would flexibly respond to American president Donald Trump’s tariffs on South Korea with its global supply chain and manufacturing footprints, he said.

Han was scheduled to attend Samsung's launch event for new home appliances on Wednesday.

Samsung expressed sorrow over Han’s death in an internal message, CNN reported. It hailed him for dedicating more than 37 years of his life to making Samsung’s TV business a global leader.

As head of Samsung’s electronics and appliances businesses, it said, Han played a key role in driving the company’s growth despite a “challenging business environment.”

Han is survived by his wife and children.

Samsung has not decided on a successor yet, the company spokesperson said.