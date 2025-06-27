Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Jong Un has unveiled a beach resort equipped with water slides, hotels, restaurants and shopping centres in a move to promote tourism.

The North Korean leader was seen relaxing poolside next to his daughter and presumed heir Kim Ju Ae with a pack of cigarettes, cold drink and towel at the east coast Wonsan-Kalma retreat.

It can accommodate up to 20,000 visitors, occupying a 4km (2.5 mile) stretch of beach, according to North Korea state media KCNA.

Footage shared by state media showed Kim inspecting the grounds from a terrace several storeys above sea level, as he smiled and talked to officials.

State media said the Wonsan-Kalma site would be “recorded as one of the greatest successes this year” and “should play a leading role in establishing the tourist culture” of North Korea.

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L), his daughter Kim Ju Ae (2nd L) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) visiting the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area in Kangwon Province, North Korea ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

Russia’s ambassador in Pyongyang was in attendance as chief guest as Kim opened the sprawling complex, state media reported.

Tourism remains one of the few ways North Korea can legally earn foreign currency since most of its economic activities are restricted by UN sanctions.

However, Pyongyang’s tourism industry is tightly controlled and designed to showcase a sanitised version of the country.

The opening ceremony was held “with splendor”, state media reported, and Kim expressed "great satisfaction" at the development of the project.

open image in gallery Kim Jong Un with his daughter on the 4km stretch of beach used for the resort ( EPA )

The Wonsan-Kalma resort was the first step in developing cultural tourism in the country, he said, and the government would soon confirm a major plan to develop more large-scale tourist areas.

“Kim Jong Un expressed belief that the wave of happiness to be raised in the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone would enhance its attractive name as a world-level tourist cultural resort, KCNA said.

The beach resort was first announced in 2014 and construction started in 2018, with an initial finish deadline of 2019.

open image in gallery The North Korean leader smiles with his daughter as he is shown around the Wonsan-Kalma water park ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

The construction came to a standstill during the 2020 pandemic as the country sealed its borders while international sanctions and material supply issues exacerbated delays.

North Korea started loosening the restrictions in 2023 after three years of almost no tourism, with no foreign visitors allowed in and limited information coming out.

The country is yet to fully lift the ban on foreign tourists it imposed in early 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

open image in gallery Kim, sitting center, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, rear, and daughter touring the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone ( AP )

From February 2024 it has been accepting Russian tourists amid the deepening relations between the two countries.

But Chinese group tours remain stalled, despite making up more than 90 per cent of visitors before the pandemic. In April, North Korea held the Pyongyang International Marathon for the first time in six years, with about 200 foreign runners participating.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said South Korean and American tours to North Korea won’t likely restart anytime soon, though both new liberal South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump have expressed hopes to revive dialogue with North Korea.

In January when Trump boasted about his ties with Kim, he said “I think he has tremendous condo capabilities. He’s got a lot of shoreline,” a likely reference to Wonsan-Kalma.