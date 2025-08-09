Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea has begun dismantling some of its loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border, South Korea’s military confirmed on Saturday, following Seoul’s own removal of propaganda speakers in a concerted effort to de-escalate tensions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not disclose the specific sites where the North Koreans were removing the equipment, nor was it immediately clear whether Pyongyang intended to take down all of its loudspeakers.

This development follows recent months of complaints from South Korean border residents, who reported being subjected to irritating sounds, including howling animals and pounding gongs, blasted from North Korean speakers in a tit-for-tat response to Seoul’s propaganda broadcasts.

This latest development follows North Korea’s cessation of its own broadcasts in June, a direct response to Seoul’s new liberal president, Lee Jae Myung, halting South Korean transmissions.

This initial step was seen as the first concrete measure by his government to ease friction between the long-divided rivals. South Korea’s military commenced the removal of its border speakers on Monday, though details regarding their storage or potential rapid redeployment in the event of renewed tensions remain undisclosed.

open image in gallery South Korean soldiers removing loudspeakers that were set up for propaganda broadcasts near the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas in an undisclosed location in South Korea ( South Korean Defence Ministry/AF )

Pyongyang, known for its extreme sensitivity to any external criticism of its authoritarian leadership and its third-generation ruler, Kim Jong Un, has yet to officially confirm the dismantling of its loudspeakers.

South Korea’s previous conservative government resumed daily loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year, following a yearslong pause, in retaliation for North Korea flying trash-laden balloons toward the South.

The speakers blasted propaganda messages and K-pop songs, a playlist designed to strike a nerve in Pyongyang, where Kim has been pushing an intense campaign to eliminate the influence of South Korean pop culture and language among the population in a bid to strengthen his family’s dynastic rule.

The Cold War-style psychological warfare campaigns further heightened tensions already inflamed by North Korea’s advancing nuclear program and South Korean efforts to expand joint military exercises with the United States and their trilateral security cooperation with Japan.

Lee, who took office in June after winning an early election to replace ousted conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, wants to improve relations with Pyongyang, which reacted furiously to Yoon’s hard-line policies and shunned dialogue.

open image in gallery A North Korean military guard post, loudspeaker, top right, and South Korean military guard post, bottom, are seen from Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea ( Associated Press )

But Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, rebuffed overtures by Lee’s government in late July, saying that Seoul’s “blind trust” in the country’s alliance with the United States makes it no different from its conservative predecessor.

She later issued a separate statement dismissing the Trump administration’s intent to resume diplomacy on North Korea’s denuclearization, suggesting that Pyongyang — now focused on expanding ties with Russia over the war in Ukraine — sees little urgency in resuming talks with Seoul or Washington.

Tensions between the Koreas can possibly rise again later this month, when South Korea and the United States proceed with their annual large-scale combined military exercises, which begin on Aug. 18. North Korea labels the allies’ joint drills as invasion rehearsals and often uses them as a pretext to dial up military demonstrations and weapons tests aimed at advancing its nuclear program.