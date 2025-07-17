Satellite imagery reveals changes at North Korea’s rocket launch site

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New satellite imagery has revealed that a maritime pier has been constructed at North Korea's key rocket station.

The Sohae Satellite Launching Station is known for hosting North Korea's latest spy satellite launches and other rocket tests.

Satellite operator ICEYE, which analysed the imagery, said that the pier "enables transport of larger rocket components than previously possible via rail". Larger components would allow the site to host rockets that can travel longer distances.

In 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the facility and ordered it to be modernised and expanded to ensure that various rockets, including those capable of carrying military spy satellites, could be launched, state media reported.

The facility has been used to put a satellite in orbit and also to test various missile components, including rocket engines and space launch vehicles that South Korean and U.S. officials say require similar technology to that used in intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

open image in gallery A satellite image shows what appears to be a maritime pier under construction at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station ( Planet Labs PBC via Reuters )

An image from July 9 also shows the pier with a newly constructed jetty and vessels indicating potential operational status, according to ICEYE, a sign that could help enhance Sohae's logistical capabilities.

ICEYE added that it took about 28 months from initial reports to develop and complete the pier.

Work to expand the road and rail infrastructure throughout the facility continues, according to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring programme.

Satellite images, taken from December to July by the commercial satellite firm Planet Labs, also show what appears to be a pier under construction on the shore.

open image in gallery North Korea is likely getting help from Russia on its satellite programme ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pyongyang's latest attempt to launch a military spy satellite at the Sohae site failed in May 2024, but Kim has vowed to never give up the space reconnaissance project that he views as crucial for national self-defence against enemy threats.

North Korea successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit in November 2023.

As part of growing military ties with Moscow, North Korea is likely getting help from Russia on its satellite programme in exchange for sending troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, South Korean officials have said.

North Korea says its military activities, including nuclear weapons, are its sovereign right and only for self-defence. It accused the United States and its allies of threatening it with "hostile policies" such as military drills and sanctions.