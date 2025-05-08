North Korea fires volley of ballistic missiles in major new tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea fired a flurry of various types of ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, the latest weapons test that could be linked to exports to Russia, South Korea’s military said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected a number of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) launched from the eastern port city of Wosan between 8.10am to 9.20am local time.

The missile that went furthest travelled about 800km (497 miles) but the military didn't immediately confirm the exact number of missiles it detected.

Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson for JCS, said it is investigating the possibility of the tests linked to North Korea’s weapon exports to Russia as Moscow and Pyongyang have agreed to military cooperation in the war in Ukraine.

The tests likely involved a short-range ballistic missile system launched from mobile vehicles, possibly modelled after Iskander, Russia's powerful missile system, Mr Lee said.

It also included large-calibre rocket artillery systems, which experts say blur the line between traditional artillery and ballistic systems due to their self-propulsion and guided flight, he added.

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul ( AFP via Getty Images )

It was the first known ballistic missile test by North Korea since 10 March when it fired a number of short range missiles, after US and South Korean troops began an annual combined military exercise, and the country's sixth launch event of the year.

North Korea’s military tests – part of its frequent missile launches amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula to demonstrate its military power – are being more closely monitored by South Korea, the US, and Japan as its leader Kim Jong Un continues to accelerate the development of his missile programme and supplies weapons and troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The launches came a day after North Korean state media said Mr Kim urged munition workers to boost the production of artillery shells amid his deepening alignment with Moscow.

After repeated denials, North Korea and Russia for the first time confirmed that North Korean military troops have been sent to fight on Ukrainian frontline.

Pyongyang’s military claimed that its soldiers helped Russia to "completely liberate" the Kursk border region after an order from Mr Kim.

Moscow also acknowledged the North Korean involvement, with Russian president Vladimir Putin issuing a statement thanking the North for sending troops to support his forces and promising not to forget their sacrifices.

It comes as the Russian representative to the United Nations defended Moscow’s cooperation with Pyongyang, saying they are developing relationships in all spheres and it is in conformity with international laws.

“As for Russia’s cooperation with Pyongyang, we have voiced our position more than once. North Korea is our close neighbour and partner and we are developing relations with it in all spheres,” Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council meeting on North Korea.

“This is our sovereign right. Russia’s cooperation with North Korea is developed in conformity with international law and is not aimed against any third countries. Neither is it a threat to countries of the region or the international community. Naturally, Russia will continue developing this cooperation,” he said.

He added that North Korean units "took an active part in the liberation of Russian territories”.