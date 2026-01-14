Kim Jong Un’s sister says South Korea’s ‘wild dreams’ about better ties with North ‘can never be realised’
Kim Yo Jong warns Seoul not to read too much into her muted reaction to an earlier incident involving a South Korean drone
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's sister has said South Korea's “hope-filled wild dreams” about improved relations between the two rival nations “can never be realised”, according to state media.
Kim Yo Jong, who is also the director of North Korea's ruling party, criticised a comment attributed to a South Korean government official who said Seoul saw a chance of talks resuming with Pyongyang, based on her seemingly less aggressive reaction to an earlier alleged drone incursion.
The official at South Korea's Unification Ministry, which oversees relations with North Korea, told reporters that Ms Kim appeared to have toned down her statement over the weekend when she urged Seoul to investigate drones allegedly flown to the North.
However, Ms Kim was quick on Tuesday to raise the rhetoric, dismissing any effort by Seoul to attempt to mend relations with the North.
South Korea had "committed a grave provocation by infringing upon North Korea's sovereignty", she said in the statement published late on Tuesday, echoing her earlier criticism over the drones.
"I make it clear once again to the hooligans of the enemy state," she said, demanding a South Korean government apology.
The North's military has accused Seoul of flying drones across the border between the nations last week.
The alleged incursion appears to be the latest hiccup in South Korean president Lee Jae Myung's effort to mend ties with its hostile neighbour, which the North has almost always rebuffed.
However, Seoul over the weekend announced that there would be a thorough investigation of a civilian possibly having operated drones into the North's airspace, making clear its stance of having no intention of provocation.
Following South Korea’s announcement, Ms Kim appeared to have appreciated Seoul for making a wise decision and warned that any provocations would result in “terrible situations”.
The administration of President Lee has also proposed renewing military talks after Pyongyang suspended its defence pact with the South at the end of 2023.
President Lee has ordered a review to look at potentially restoring a 2018 military agreement with North Korea, the South Korean presidential office said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Seoul's unification ministry has revealed that three state agencies handling the North Korean despot's security had new bosses. The old chiefs were reportedly removed as Mr Kim increasingly feared assassination plots.
The reshuffle was spotted during a military parade in October, Seoul said, according to AFP.
