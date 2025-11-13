Inside the viral ‘Muscle Girls’ bar where you can be served by strong women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At an underground bar in a busy Tokyo neighbourhood, a dozen women in sports bras and tight shorts crush grapefruit in unison with their bare hands behind a U-shaped counter.

Customers at the fitness-themed bar Muscle Girls whooped and cheered in a scramble to capture the ritual on smartphones as music blared and neon lights flickered.

"Most people in Japan generally consider women with small breasts, a slender back and skinny legs as attractive," said Hitomi Harigae, manager of the bar, which features only women performers. "The customers who come here are different."

With its challenge to Japan's conventional ideals of feminine beauty, the bar, which opened in mid-2020, draws about 100 customers on average each day, the majority of them foreign tourists, and has gone viral on social media.

A fee of 6,000 yen ($40) for 80 minutes covers a protein drink and all-you-can-drink beverages while staff flaunting muscle-toned physiques put on a stage show, and others, in leopard-print bikinis, smile through pull-ups and pole-dancing.

open image in gallery Hitomi Harigae, 38, manager of Muscle Girls, flexes during a dance performance ( Reuters )

Customers can also pay for extras, such as being slapped hard across the face or hoisted up by the thighs.

"Femininity can be muscular and it doesn't have to be defined by being dainty and small and quiet and not taking up space," said Aubrey Lee, a tourist from Los Angeles.

Among major developed nations, Japan has the highest share of underweight adult women, at about 9 per cent, or almost five times counterparts in the United States and Germany, in terms of the body mass index, the OECD grouping says.

This year, a Japanese panel of doctors and academics studying obesity warned that the convention of equating women's thinness with beauty leads to malnutrition and other health problems that need to be tackled.

But that "norm" is defied by the 30-odd women who work at Muscle Girls, passionate about bodybuilding and CrossFit, some of whom show off six-pack muscles that would shame many men.

open image in gallery Protein drinks for customers sit on a serving tray at Muscle Girls ( Reuters )

"I remember to this day when I first realised that I was fine just as I was, and how my self-esteem shot up," Harigae, 38, said of her early days in the bar.

For her, Muscle Girls is a godsend that fosters a sense of sisterhood as the women exchange diet and training tips. Even on days off, Harigae goes to all-you-can-eat buffets and nail salons with colleagues.

Female bodybuilding has gained popularity in Japan in recent years, with competitions held in many cities. But outside that circle, the old conventions rule, Harigae said.

"When I talk to friends from my school days, I still very much sense that they are wedded to those fixed ideas - they want to be thin," she added.

open image in gallery Staffers at Muscle Girls pose for a photo with female customers ( Reuters )

However, those views, partially drawn from gender stereotypes, could be changing, even if slowly.

A 2023 survey by think tank Dentsu Soken showed 38.2 per cent of respondents saying "Men should be manly and women should be womanly", down from 43.7 per cent in 2021.

"Beauty in women isn't just about being thin," said Yuka Moriya, who joined the bar in 2023, and is inspired by coworkers passionate about bodybuilding, pole dancing, or simply being physically active.

"I wish more people would appreciate the beauty of muscle," added Moriya, a bodybuilder who aspires to win competitions and eventually become the best in Japan.