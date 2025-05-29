Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Karina, a member of the popular K-pop girl group aespa, found herself in the eye of a storm after a picture of her outfit sparked accusations of political endorsement and breaching one of Korean entertainment’s unwritten rules: complete neutrality.

On Wednesday, Karina posted an Instagram photo of herself dressed in a red-and-black jacket with the number 2 on it. Many people interpreted it as a subtle nod to Kim Moon Soo, candidate of the conservative People Power Party in South Korea’s 3 June presidential election, whose campaign branding uses red and the ballot number 2.

She deleted the post as soon as the comments started coming in and issued an apology on fan subscription platform Bubble. “I’m sorry for making you worry. That was never my intention,” she said. “I will be more mindful and cautious with my actions going forward. Once again, I’m sorry for causing concern.”

Her agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement reinforcing her neutrality and calling her outfit “everyday content” that was taken down once they realised the potential for misinterpretation.

What looks like an overreaction to an otherwise innocuous image is quite emblematic of the intense cultural pressure placed on South Korean celebrities, especially K-pop idols, to practise near-total political abstinence.

The expectations are so high that idols often avoid colours, numbers or gestures that could be misread, no matter how coincidental the context.

This level of hyper-vigilance stems from the deeply embedded expectation that K-pop idols function as cultural blank slates; figures onto whom fans can project ideals, rather than individuals with opinions or personal leanings.

In such an environment, even the faintest suggestion of partisanship or socially loaded behaviour can and does trigger major criticism.

The latest wave of scrutiny arrived against the backdrop of a tumultuous election. South Koreans are heading to the polls on 3 June, in a snap presidential election triggered by the impeachment of president Yoon Suk Yeol in April. Yoon was removed from office after controversially invoking martial law in December 2024, a decision that led to nationwide protests and his eventual downfall in the National Assembly. The leading candidate is Lee Jae Myung of the liberal Democratic Party whose campaign has focused on economic equity and foreign policy reform.

Around election season, K-pop idols are warned against wearing colours associated with the major political parties: red for the People Power Party, blue for Democratic Party, yellow and green for the Green Justice Party, and so on.

Even benign hand gestures like the peace sign or a thumbs up, when done near polling places or shared online, are discouraged because they can mimic party or candidate ballot numbers.

Failure to follow these unwritten rules often results in immediate backlash. In 2018, entertainer Yoo Jae Suk faced criticism for wearing a blue cap during the 2018 regional election, and in 2020 trot singer Song Ga In had to apologise for wearing a blue shirt in a video made by the National Election Commission to encourage voting.

open image in gallery BTS’s Suga faced fan outrage and protest wreaths after being fined for drunk driving ( Getty )

This level of scrutiny of Korean celebrities is not limited to politics but extends to historical sensitivities and even personal lives.

BTS’s Suga faced fan outrage and protest wreaths after being fined for drunk-driving an electric scooter, an act that was treated by some fans as grounds for expulsion from the group.

Similarly, Karina was accused of “betrayal” by fans and forced to issue an apology last year after they found out she was dating actor Lee Jae Wook.

Idols have also issued apologies for travelling to Japan, which has a fraught history with Korea, during sensitive national holidays and for making what fans have considered insensitive comments related to Korean history.

However, some idols seem to have figured out a way to bypass these arbitrary rules. ZeroBaseOne’s Kim Tae Rae addressed election season etiquette in a post on a fan platform where he could be seen flashing a ‘V’ sign, which can be interpreted as a reference to Kim Moon Soo.

To avoid any issues, Kim joked that he was balancing out any speculation with the colour of his phone – blue.