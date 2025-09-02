Inside the bulletproof train that Kim Jong Un uses for international trips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has embarked on a rare journey to Beijing by train, a slow, armoured form of transport favoured by the reclusive nation's leaders for decades.

The reclusive leader, who rarely leaves North Korea, is expected to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the North Korean leader is due to attend the military parade in Beijing on Wednesday to celebrate the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two, state media said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has cultivated a close relationship with Kim, will also be at the parade.

While the specific train remains undisclosed, experts suggest he likely utilised a bulletproof train.

These custom-built carriages offer a safer, more comfortable space for his large entourage, security, and amenities, facilitating agenda discussions before meetings.

Since becoming leader in late 2011, Mr Kim has consistently used a train for his international visits to China, Vietnam, and Russia.

What is inside Kim Jong Un’s trains?

open image in gallery Kim Jong Un once addressed people from his armoured train during a visit to the flood-affected area of Uiju County, North Pyongan Province, North Korea in August 2024 ( KCNA via Reuters )

The bullet-proof, armoured train called Taeyangho is also dubbed a “moving fortress”. According to Yonhap News, it travels only 60 kilometres (37 miles) per hour and is expected to take 20 hours to get to Beijing.

It is unclear how many trains North Korean leaders have used over the years, but Ahn Byung-min, a South Korean expert on North Korean transportation, has said multiple trains were needed for security reasons.

Ahn said those trains have 10 to 15 carriages each, some of which are used only by the leader, such as a bedroom, but others carry security guards and medical staff.

They also usually have space for Kim's office, communications equipment, a restaurant, and several car transportation carriages for two armoured Mercedes, he added.

A video released in 2018 by North Korean state TV showed Kim meeting with top Chinese officials in a wide train car ringed with pink couches.

The video also showed the carriage housing Kim's office, with a desk and chair, and a map of China and the Korean peninsula on the wall behind it.

In 2020, state TV footage showed Kim riding a train to visit a typhoon-hit area, offering a glimpse of a carriage decorated with flower-shaped lighting and zebra-printed fabric chairs.

In the 2002 book "Orient Express", Russian official Konstantin Pulikovsky described a three-week journey to Moscow by Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor.

In that train, cases of Bordeaux and Beaujolais wine were flown in from Paris, as were live lobsters, according to the book.

How does the train cross borders?

open image in gallery One expert said the train has 10 to 15 carriages each, some of which are used only by the leader, such as a bedroom, but others carry security guards and medical staff ( Associated Press/Ng Han Guan )

When Kim Jong Un took the train to Russia, including in 2023 for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, its wheel assemblies had to be reconfigured at a border station because the two countries use different rail gauges, Ahn said.

While there is no such requirement for China, a Chinese locomotive pulls the train once it crosses the border, because a local engineer knows the rail system and signals, said Kim Han-tae, a South Korean former train engineer who has written a book on North Korea’s railways.

To travel to previous summits with Xi, Kim's specially equipped string of train carriages was usually hauled by matching green DF11Z locomotives, Chinese-made engines sporting the emblem of the state-owned China Railway Corporation, with at least three different serial registration numbers, according to a review of media images.

Ahn noted the serial numbers were either 0001 or 0002, suggesting China was providing him with engines reserved for the most senior officials.

And when Kim travelled across China to his 2019 summit with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam, his train was pulled by a red-and-yellow locomotive emblazoned with China's national railway logo.

The train can reach speeds of up to 80 kph (50 mph) on China's network, compared with a maximum of about 45 kph (28 mph) on North Korea's tracks, Ahn said.

Who uses the trains?

open image in gallery The bullet-proof, armoured train is called a ‘Moving Fortress’ that travels only 60 kilometres (37 miles) per hour ( KNCA via Reuters )

North Korea's founding leader, Kim Il Sung, Kim's grandfather, travelled abroad by train regularly during his rule until his death in 1994.

Kim Jong Il relied solely on trains to visit Russia three times, including a 20,000 km trip to Moscow in 2001.

He died of a reported heart attack in late 2011 while on one of his trains and the carriage is on display at his mausoleum.

Kim Jong Un has also followed in his predecessors’ footsteps by taking the train to summits. For his second summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in 2019, Kim also took a train for a two-and-half-day trip, rather than a five-hour flight from Pyongyang.

The train has been at the centre of state propaganda around the ruling Kim family's embarking on long train journeys to meet ordinary North Koreans across the country.

In 2022, state television showed Kim Jong Un taking what it termed an "exhaustive train tour" around North Korea to inspect corn crops and promote a "communist utopia".