Aquarium tapes human cutouts to tank after lonely sunfish refuses to eat alone

A solitary sunfish has been brought back from the brink with the help of fake humans.

The rare fish at an aquarium in southwestern Japan lost its appetite, began banging into the side of the fish tank and appeared unwell days after the attraction closed for renovations.

The large sunfish arrived at the aquarium in February 2024 from the southern coast of Kochi in the Pacific Ocean. The sunfish, a member of the blowfish family known for its unique shape and big eyes, became one of the most popular attractions at the facility.

As a last-ditch measure to save the popular fish, its keepers hung their uniforms and set up human cutouts outside the tank.

The next morning, the sunfish ate for the first time in about a week and has been steadily recovering, said Moe Miyazawa, an aquarist at the Kaikyokan aquarium in Shimonoseki.

When the sunfish began looking unwell days after the aquarium closed on December 1 for a six-month renovation, its keepers suspected digestive problems, gave it less food and visited the fish tank to comfort the sunfish when there was construction noise, but to no avail.

open image in gallery In this photo released by Shimonoseki Marine Science Museum "Kaikyokan," a sunfish swims near cardboard cutouts of people in uniforms at Kaikyukan in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi prefecture, southern Japan Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 ( AP )

Then at a staff meeting, one person suggested that the sunfish might have been affected by the sudden absence of an audience.

“We were skeptical but decided to do anything we could,” Miyazawa said. They hung their uniforms and placed human-shaped cutouts with photos of smiling faces outside the tank to cheer on the fish, Miyazawa said.

“I knew (the sunfish) was looking at us when we were placing them, but I never thought it would start eating the next day,” Miyazawa said, beaming. The staff now visit more often and wave at the sunfish.

The aquarium keepers say they hope many fans will return to see the sunfish when the aquarium reopens in the summer.

In 2013 the rare and bizarre-looking sunfish was spotted for the first time this year off the British coast.

Two of the gigantic fish were sighted in the waters off Polzeath and St Agnes, in Cornwall.