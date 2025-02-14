Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo received a suspended one-year jail sentence on Friday for illegally filming sexual encounters with a woman without her consent.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Turkish club Alanyaspor, was suspended from the national team in 2023 amid the allegations. The striker was indicted for secretly filming two women without their consent on four occasions between June and September 2022.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted him in one case but acquitted him in the other, suspending his sentence for two years.

“Considering that he filmed them with a cellphone during sexual intercourse against their will, the number of times the crime was committed and the specific details of the filmed material, the nature of the crime is not good,” the court said, according to Yonhap news agency.

“Given the seriousness of the socially harmful effects of illegal filming, it is necessary to punish strictly,” it said.

However, the court noted that Hwang admitted to the crime, expressed remorse and that the video was shared on social media by a third party.

Hwang Ui-jo’s sister-in-law, who was not named, shared the videos despite “knowing it would be disseminated indiscriminately”, the Seoul Central District Court said in a verdict last year in March.

“The content has been widely distributed in and out of South Korea … the nature of her crime is very serious,” the court said.

open image in gallery South Korean international footballer Hwang Ui-jo on 14 February received a suspended jail term for illegally filming sexual encounters, the country’s Yonhap news agency said ( AFP via Getty Images )

The footballer’s sister-in-law was sentenced to three years in jail for sharing private videos of him to blackmail him.

Hwang initially denied wrongdoing but later pleaded guilty. “I send out a sincere apology to all those hurt by my wrongful actions,” Hwang said during his final testimony.

“I am also sorry for disappointing the people who have adored and cheered for me with my improper behaviour.”

open image in gallery File. Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd qualifier match between South Korea and Singapore at Seoul World Cup Stadium on 16 November 2023 in Seoul, South Korea ( Getty Images )

On Friday, when asked by reporters if he had anything to say to the victim after the case, Hwang responded that he was “sorry”.

“I personally apologise to football fans and genuinely feel very sorry,” he added.

Hwang played as a striker for clubs including Seongnam FC, Gamba Osaka, Bordeaux, and was an unused reserve for Nottingham Forest, and had been a key player for the South Korea national team before his suspension.

In a statement to the judge last year in October, he said: “I offer my sincerest apologies to the victims who have suffered because of my wrongdoings. I sincerely plead for the utmost leniency.”