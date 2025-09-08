Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese authorities have imposed sanctions on a Japanese lawmaker following his criticism of the Communist Party and commentary on contentious issues, including Taiwan and historical disputes.

The move marks the first time China has formally sanctioned a Japanese parliamentarian for political speech.

Seki Hei, a Japan Innovation Party member of the Upper House and China-born naturalised Japanese citizen, was announced as the target of the sanctions on Sunday.

Measures against Mr Seki include freezing any assets within mainland China, a ban on business cooperation for Chinese organisations and individuals, and entry restrictions for him and his immediate family into all Chinese territories, including Hong Kong and Macaum, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

China has accused the lawmaker of "seriously interfering in China's internal affairs" and damaging China's "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Seki has "betrayed his roots, sold his conscience, colluded with anti-China forces" and "China's countermeasures serve as a strong punishment and a stern warning to people" like him.

Mr Seki’s “has long spread fallacies on issues such as Taiwan, the Diaoyu Islands, history, Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong."

The Japanese government responded by lodging a diplomatic protest, characterising Beijing’s actions as intimidation.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, Tokyo's top government spokesperson, said Beijing's action "that appears to intimidate those with differing views" was "absolutely unacceptable".

"Lawmakers' freedom of expression is fundamental to Japan's democracy," Mr Hayashi told a regular briefing, adding Tokyo has requested Beijing swiftly withdraw the measures on Mr Seki.

Mr Seki, who said he holds no assets in China and has no plans to visit the country, described the sanctions as “a farce.”

The incident comes amid a backdrop of growing Japan-China friction, with disputes over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands and historical war memory at the forefront. While China has sanctioned Western politicians before, this move against a Japanese lawmaker signals an evolving strategy in its foreign relations.