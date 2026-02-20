Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman in South Korea allegedly used the AI platform ChatGPT to plan the murder of two men, police said.

The 21-year-old woman, surnamed Kim, is accused of killing two men in separate incidents using the same method – mixing drugs with alcohol.

She was arrested on 11 February and was initially charged with the lesser offence of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death. However, the charge was later upgraded to murder after her phone history revealed she was aware of the potential consequences, police said.

The Seoul Gangbuk police said an analysis of her mobile phone showed that she had repeatedly asked ChatGPT: “What happens if you take sleeping pills with alcohol?”

She also wrote: “How many do you need to take for it to be dangerous?” and “Could it kill someone?”

“Kim repeatedly asked questions related to drugs on ChatGPT. She was fully aware that consuming alcohol together with drugs could result in death,” a police investigator said.

Ms Kim previously admitted to mixing prescribed sedatives containing benzodiazepines into the men’s drinks but insisted she did not know it could cause death, police said.

They said the first killing took place on 28 January, when she went to a motel in Suyu-dong in Gangbuk-gu district in Seoul with a man in his 20s. She left the motel alone after two hours. The man’s body was discovered in the room the following day.

On 9 February, she allegedly killed another man in his 20s after checking into a different motel in Gangbuk-gu, police said.

Authorities also alleged that she attempted to kill her then partner in December last year by giving him a drink mixed with sedatives in a car park in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. The man lost consciousness but later recovered.

Police said they are continuing to investigate whether she may be linked to any additional deaths or incidents.

They have also conducted a psychopathy assessment and in-depth interviews to determine her psychological profile.