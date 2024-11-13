China mourns victims of car attack as top leader calls for punishment for perpetrator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chinese president Xi Jinping ordered an "all-out effort" to treat the injured and called for severe punishment of a man who rammed his car into people at a sports centre in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, killing at least 35 people.

About 43 others were rushed to multiple hospitals for treatment on Monday after a 62-year-old man allegedly drove his car through a barrier at the Zhuhai Sports Centre where people were exercising.

A preliminary investigation suggested the man, identified by his surname Fan, was dissatisfied with the split of financial assets in his divorce. He was arrested while he allegedly tried to speed off after ramming his car into civilians and is being treated for wounds thought to be self-inflicted.

open image in gallery Volunteers relocate flowers laid outside the Zhuhai People’s Fitness Plaza to a barrier leading into the area where a man rammed his car into people ( AP )

Members of the public placed wreaths and flowers remembering the victims before the area was cleared by Chinese authorities. Beijing has been criticised for its bid to censor details of the incident which took place on the eve of China's biggest annual air show hosted in Zhuhai this week.

This prompted outrage on Chinese social media, where posts complaining about the “government's slow response” and raising questions about the mental health of a nation shaken by a recent spate of similar killings, were quickly removed. The government is also facing backlash for taking over 24 hours to release the death toll after initially stating the number of injured to be 20.

open image in gallery A view shows a car moments before it rammed into a group of people on the road outside a sports centre in Zhuhai ( via REUTERS )

Despite the efforts to clear the site in Zhuhai, located about 2261km south of the capital Beijing, delivery drivers on motor-bikes kept dropping off fresh flowers on Wednesday morning. The authorities have erected temporary barriers around the makeshift vigil area, deployed security personnel and prohibited media persons from entering.

"The authorities hadn't released any information – some colleagues mentioned it and I couldn't believe it at first, but it was confirmed later," a 50-year-old man who identified himself as Zheng, told Reuters.

Some wreaths carried handwritten notes: "Strangers travel well. May there be no demons in heaven." One read: "May there be no thugs in heaven. Good will triumph over evil. Rest in peace."

The Chinese foreign ministry said no foreign nationals were killed in the car attack. “The Chinese government has been and will continue to take effective measures to ensure people’s lives and social stability,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Videos from the incident showed a firefighter performing CPR on a person, as people were told to leave the scene. Other videos shared on X by blogger and dissident Li Ying, who is better known as Teacher Li, showed injured people scattered on the road in a pool of blood.

In one, a woman says “My foot is broken.”

open image in gallery Police officers stand outside a sports centre where a deadly car attack took place, in Zhuhai ( REUTERS )

Most of the injured people were wearing the same clothes and were reportedly part of a group of middle-aged and elderly people exercising on the track.

Hundreds of rescue personnel were deployed to provide emergency treatment, and more than 300 healthcare workers from five hospitals worked around the clock to save lives, state media Beijing Daily reported.

An eyewitness told Caixin Global that the car "drove in a loop". "People were hurt in all areas of the running track — east, south, west, and north.”

The Chinese president in a statement said: "All localities and relevant departments should make effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and social stability".

Premier Li Qiang urged "coordinated risk prevention and control efforts to ensure social stability", the state media reported.

While there was no indication that the attack was related to the airshow, it was the second such incident to occur during the Zhuhai airshow.

In 2008, at least four people were killed and 20 injured when a man drove a truck into a crowded schoolyard during the airshow. Police said that the attacker had been seeking revenge over a traffic dispute.

Violent crime is rare in China due to tight security and strict gun laws. However, a rise in reports of knife attacks in large cities has drawn public attention to safety in public spaces.

Tuesday’s death toll is the highest since assailants wielding knives killed 29 people at a train station in the southwestern city of Kunming in March 2014.