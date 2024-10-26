Chinese lawyer Xu Zhiyong on hunger strike over ‘ill treatment’ in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Chinese human rights lawyer has started a hunger strike in protest against his treatment in prison where he is serving time for “subversion of state power”, rights groups say.

Xu Zhiyong, 51, a former lecturer at the Beijing University of Post and Telecommunications, is serving 14 years.

Mr Xu began his hunger strike on 4 October to protest his treatment and violations of his rights in the Lunan prison in Shandong province, according to Chinese Human Rights Defenders, or Chrd.

His fast has sparked concerns for his failing health among fellow activists, who have called on the Chinese government to provide "adequate medical care" to him. Chrd called for Mr Xu’s immediate and unconditional release from what it described as "wrongful detention".

Mr Xu is allegedly being held separately and three fellow prisoners have been charged with monitoring him around the clock, according to his lawyer.

He has been deprived of phone calls and reading or writing materials while his family claims to have never received any of the letters written by him, Radio Free Asia reported.

He is reportedly referred to in the prison system as “Prisoner No 003", rather than by his name.

Mr Xu has lost about 5kg in 20 days, Chrd said, adding that prison authorities have not confirmed whether he is receiving any medical care during his strike.

His partner Li Qiaochu, an activist, was released from jail in August after serving a 44-month sentence given in part for having accused authorities of subjecting Mr Xu to torture.

Mr Xu and fellow lawyer Ding Jiaxi were put on trial behind closed doors in June 2022 on charges of state subversion in Linshu county in the northeastern province of Shandong.

They are prominent figures in the New Citizens’ Movement and have served prison sentences previously as well. The movement, founded in 2010, demands greater transparency around the wealth of public officials and advocates for citizens to exercise their rights as written in the constitution.

Mr Xu had written an open letter calling for Chinese president Xi Jinping to resign due to his poor handling of the country's crisis.

He was arrested in February 2020.

"I worry about Xu Zhiyong’s dire condition. He is risking his life to protest this inhumane treatment and authorities are tightly controlling his family and relatives," Sophie Luo, activist and wife of Mr Ding, said.

"They are practically silenced, warned against disclosing any information about Xu. No lawyer has been allowed to visit him.”

Ms Luo said her husband has been recently deprived of his right to communicate with his family for the second time.

Chrd asked concerned governments and UN human rights bodies to urgently press Beijing to provide care to and release Mr Xu.

“As he enters the third week of his hunger strike, it is essential that governments state their unequivocal support for Xu Zhiyong and other writers and dissidents unjustly imprisoned in China,” Liesl Gerntholtz of the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Center said.

Mr Xu was made an honorary member of the Independent Chinese PEN Center in 2013 and honoured with the PEN America 2020 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award.

Beijing has been accused of dramatically clamping down on dissent since Xi took over as president in 2012. China, however, has rejected allegations of human rights abuses, claiming that the jailed rights lawyers and activists are criminals who broke the law.