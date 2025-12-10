Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UN human rights chief has expressed “deep concerns” over Hong Kong’s alleged use of draconian security laws against people seeking an investigation into the deadly fire that killed over 160 people late last month.

While the Chinese city’s administration had launched criminal investigations, Volker Türk said on Wednesday, they had stopped short of forming a commission of inquiry with full investigative powers.

A massive inferno ripped through the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Tai Po on 26 November, leaving at least 160 people dead and six unaccounted for.

In the aftermath, police arrested 15 people, including construction firm executives and an engineer, on suspicion of manslaughter.

Families devastated by the city’s deadliest fire in decades were reportedly struggling to vent their anger after authorities warned against attempts to “exploit” the tragedy to "endanger national security" and proceeded to detain four people.

They included a 71-year-old man accused of publishing online videos with “seditious intention”.

The elderly man’s was the only confirmed arrest by the national security police. The others were detained.

open image in gallery Hong Kong student Miles Kwan, 24, who was part of a group that launched a petition seeking an independent investigation into possible corruption and review of construction oversight after the Wang Fuk Court complex fire, leaves a police station in Hong Kong ( Reuters )

In the first week after the disaster, police detained university student Miles Kwan for allegedly distributing flyers demanding accountability for the fire.

He was accused of “seditious intention”, but later released on bail.

Police didn’t confirm his arrest, but said they would “take actions according to actual circumstances and in accordance with the law”.

A former district councillor and a volunteer handling supplies for victims of the blaze were also arrested for allegedly inciting hatred of the government.

open image in gallery Thick smoke and flames rise as a fire engulfs the Wang Fuk Court complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on 26 November 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

“I’m deeply concerned by reports that the territory’s draconian security laws are being applied against individuals who have called publicly for a transparent and independent inquiry, a review of construction oversight, government accountability, and support for affected residents, among other things,” Mr Turk said.

He said the people of Hong Kong were right in demanding answers and accountability after a tragedy of such scale.

“At a tragic time like this, the space for discussion and debate on issues of major public interest and concern is more important than ever,” he said, urging the city’s authorities “to drop these cases against those seeking accountability”.

open image in gallery Residents react as they return to their homes to collect belongings after the Wang Fuk Court fire ( AP )

When asked at a news conference last week why he deserved to keep his job following the catastrophic fire, Hong Kong chief executive John Lee sidestepped the question.

He, however, pledged to take to task "anybody who dares to sabotage" the relief work.

China’s national security office had warned people against using the disaster to "plunge Hong Kong back into the chaos" of 2019, when massive pro-democracy protests challenged Beijing and triggered a political crisis.

“We sternly warn the anti-China disruptors who attempt to ‘disrupt Hong Kong through disaster,’” the office said in a statement.

"No matter what methods you use, you will certainly be held accountable and strictly punished.”

Hong Kong’s security chief said that he had “noticed that some people with malicious intent, aiming to harm Hong Kong and national security, have taken advantage of this painful moment for society”.

“Therefore, we must take appropriate action, including enforcement measures," Chris Tang said.

Following the fire, Mr Lee announced an independent committee to investigate its cause and review the building works system. He also ordered the removal of mesh netting and bamboo scaffolding from an under-construction building after it was found that the material did not meet flame retardant standards.