China calls Trump tariffs a 'serious violation' and vows to respond in kind

Beijing has sharply criticised Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports, calling the move a “serious violation” of international trade rules.

The Chinese government signalled its intention to respond with unspecified countermeasures while challenging the tariffs at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a statement on Sunday, China's ministry of commerce expressed its strong opposition to the tariffs, describing them as a setback to the trade relationship between the two nations. The ministry pledged to introduce "corresponding countermeasures", although it did not provide specific details on what these would entail.

Mr Trump announced on Saturday that from 4 February the US will impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, alongside the 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. Mr Trump claimed the move was related to the flow of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, into the United States.

China rejected the suggestion that it was responsible for the fentanyl crisis, arguing that it had worked closely with the US to combat narcotics.

"We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war," said Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, while adding that China was “firmly committed to safeguarding [its] national interests”. The ministry expressed concern that the tariffs could actually harm future cooperation on drug control.

Mr Trump's decision to impose the tariffs was seen as part of a broader strategy to address what he considers national security threats posed by immigration and illegal drug trafficking. The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has previously linked China's chemical companies to the global fentanyl supply chain. According to Mr Trump, the tariffs are necessary to curb the illegal flow of fentanyl into the US, which has caused widespread addiction and death.

China said it remained open to talks with Washington, urging the US to engage in "frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation" to resolve the dispute. This marks a contrast to China's earlier, more confrontational stance on trade issues. The Chinese government is also taking steps to mitigate the impact of these tariffs by enhancing its economic resilience through partnerships with other allies and boosting domestic industries.

Although the dispute could further strain China-US relations, Beijing remains aligned with the rules-based international trade system, as it prepares to challenge the tariffs at the WTO. However, the WTO’s dispute settlement system has been largely paralysed since 2019, when the US blocked the appointment of judges to the WTO’s appellate body.

As tensions continue to rise, China and other countries targeted by US tariffs are preparing their responses. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on American goods, while Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum has directed her government to formulate a counterplan.

Additional reporting from agencies