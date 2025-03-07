Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of jailed British pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has said he is hopeful US president Donald Trump will help release him – saying it is “now or never” thanks to his father’s failing health.

Sebastien Lai, son of the 77 year-old media mogul, said Mr Trump’s presidency “gives me a lot of hope” his father would be freed. Mr Lai is involved in a national security trial in Hong Kong that may see him sentenced to life in jail, accused of colluding with foreign forces. The charges and trial have been decried as a sham by much of the international community.

“Donald Trump’s presidency gives me a lot of hope. But at the end of the day, it is a joint effort,” he told The Independent, urging British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to do more to help free his father. Mr Trump claimed last year he would “100 per cent” get Mr Lai out of prison.

Mr Lai suffers from diabetes and has lost a significant amount of weight, his son said, adding that his father has been kept in solitary confinement since 2021. Mr Lai has been denied independent medical care and is allowed out of his cell for 50 minutes a day, according to his lawyers.

Mr Lai is already serving prison sentences for a range of offences for his role in pro-democracy protests in 2019, which led to China imposing the national security law on the city.

On Thursday, the 77-year-old finished testifying in court where he rejected the charges against him as “total rubbish” and called himself a political prisoner. That marked day 144 of the trial and Mr Lai’s 52nd day in the witness box, after which he thanked the judges and waved to his supporters.

open image in gallery Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is facing a life sentence under charges described as politically motivated ( AFP via Getty Images )

“My father has been treated inhumanely,” Sebastien told The Independent. “But he is defiant and strong. It is ridiculous that in his display of bravery, the prime minister [Sir Keir] will not meet with me,” he added.

“I am proud of him. I need to meet with Sir Keir. It is now or never. I don’t know what else to do,” Sebastien added.

The PM raised Mr Lai’s case to Chinese president Xi Jinping last year, but so far Sir Keiryet to meet Sebastien despite frequent requests since January 2023.

Mr Lai’s lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC said in an “era of strongman politics” it was necessary for Sir Keir to sit down with Mr Xi and secure his release.

open image in gallery Sebastien Lai said Donald Trump gave him hope his father would be released ( REUTERS )

“Leader-to-leader negotiations are effective. The resolution of this case is with Beijing.

“We absolutely must be able to speak with Sir Keir instead of sending messages through different layers of the Foreign Office.”

In January, former US vice president Mike Pence urged Beijing to release Mr Lai as a “goodwill” gesture to the West.

"There is no more compelling gesture to send a message of goodwill to the people of the US or the free world, than if China were to take steps to free Jimmy Lai," Mr Pence said.

open image in gallery Former US vice president Mike Pence called for Mr Lai’s release on a visit to Hong Kong in January ( AP )

Mr Lai was the founder of Hong Kong’s tabloid newspaper Apple Daily, which was highly critical of the Chinese Communist Party across the two decades it was printed.

His trial, which was delayed for a year, started in December 2023. He is one of more than 250 activists, lawmakers and protesters detained under the national security law and sedition charges.

Hong Kong authorities say Lai's trial is fair and the national security law has brought stability after mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

No firm date has been set for a verdict, but a judge recently indicated it could come in October 2025.