Taiwanese man who killed ‘bully’ flatmate sentenced to 8 years in jail

A High Court in Taiwan on Tuesday sentenced a man to eight years in prison for stabbing his "bully" flatmate to death.

The 26-year-old defendant surnamed Yang was accused of brutally stabbing his 52-year-old flatmate surnamed Wang in their rented apartment in Sanchong District, New Taipei City.

Yang, who had allegedly been enduring the bullying and physical attacks from his flatmate, stabbed the elder man on 10 October 2023 following a scuffle between them.

The altercation broke out when the defendant, who worked at a karaoke bar, failed to thank his flatmate for opening the door for him.

Wang reportedly asked Yang why he did not say "thank you", to which the defendant responded: "I'm sorry, thank you!" But Wang, unsatisfied with the response, chased after Yang and punched him, reported Taiwan news channel TVBS.

Yang suffered a bruise on his left cheek and retaliated by stabbing Wang three times in the chest and once in the abdomen with a 20-cm-long military knife.

Wang was found in a pool of blood and subsequently rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, China Times reported.

Upon realising his actions, Yang stood by the body, awaiting the arrival of the police. In custody, Yang claimed he was assaulted by the other person because he didn't say thank you, which led him to retaliate.

He reportedly told police that he deeply regretted his behaviour.

The New Taipei District Court's National Judges Division had initially sentenced Yang to eight years in prison for murder, which the prosecution appealed arguing that Yang had failed to reach a settlement with the victim's family and that the sentence was too light.

However, the Taiwan High Court on Tuesday held that the appeal was groundless, upholding the initial sentencing.